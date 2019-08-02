The South Dakota Discovery Center is holding an Archaeologist youth summer class for kids in kindergarten to 2nd grade between August 12 and 15, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon at the Discovery Center.
During this class, students will join the staff on an archaeological dig and learn about cultural artifacts and customs of prehistoric people and cultures of South Dakota. They’ll meet an archaeologist and explore the skills involved in excavation, map-drawing, and recreating the past from evidence found buried under ground. They’ll also discover stone tools, weapons, and rock art, and learn what stories these ancient artifacts tell us.
The cost is $45 (members $39) and there is a 20-student limit to the program.
To register for this or any upcoming classes or to get more information, visit the event page on the South Dakota Discovery Center website: https://sd-discovery.org/event-3373073.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.