Cameron Two Elk keeps one thing in mind when working outside for nine hours during a near record-breaking cold. Two Elk is doing it for his family.
On Thursday, the 23-year-old gas station attendant at Don’s Sinclair in Pierre can expect a minus 10-degree day with wind chills of minus 45, National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Doering said on Wednesday. The record low for the same day was minus 25 in 1989.
Thursday’s nighttime temperatures will dip to minus 15 with wind chills approaching minus 50, Doering said.
The minus 5 predicted for Friday won’t touch the record daytime low of minus 26 set on the same date in 1990.
“You don’t want to be out very long in this stuff,” Doering said. “In five minutes, you can get frostbite and hypothermia. It sets in pretty quickly.”
Two Elk keeps relatively warm wearing sweatpants underneath his jeans, thermal socks with his insulated boots, a hat, and a heavy hooded jacket. Breaks and a heated hut at the gas station at 401 W. Sioux Ave. get him through the coldest of days.
After being closed for four days during last week’s blizzard, Hogen’s Hardware Hank at 314 S. Pierre St. has seen a run on extension cords, heat lamps, weather stripping and electric heaters in preparation for the coldsnap.
“We’re jammin’ down here,” store owner Cash Hogen said. “The time to think about this is October. Without fail, someone comes in saying ‘my trailer house is frozen,’ and they’ve been fishing all summer and wonder why.”
Pierre’s NAPA Auto Parts in recent days has experienced a run on antifreeze, diesel gel and car batteries, employee Doug Hawley said.
“The cold weather will kill a battery,” Hawley said.
The store at 313 S. Robert St. also has sold a lot of windshield wipers.
“When I came in (to work), the trash can looked like an umbrella stand with all the (discarded) wiper blades,” he said.
The one thing that’s not selling is the ice melt salt. Hawley recommended sprinkling it around vehicles, making it easier to get out on the ice.
The NAPA was closed for half of Thursday and all day Friday during last week’s blizzard.
“Saturday was pretty busy,” Hawley said.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul asks residents to dig out fire hydrants so firefighters can get to them during an emergency.
Paul also asked residents to be mindful of burning candles and cooking, both of which can cause fires.
He has experienced the frigid cold expected for the next few days.
“I can’t recall if I was out on a fire,” Paul said. “It will add a lot of challenges and slow us down.”
Water used to extinguish a blaze turns into an ice rink, he said.
Gwen Albers
