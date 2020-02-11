Pierre and Fort Pierre will fall quickly from sunny and near 40 degrees Tuesday into a deep freeze for a day down to 11 degrees below zero that will feel like 21 below. Temperatures should be back above 40 degrees, and sunny, on Friday.
But it will be worse across east-central and eastern South Dakota. It is predicted winds will be up to 50 mph on Wednesday and wind chills as low as 45 below zero, making travel dangerous, according to the National Weather Service. The Service issued a blizzard warning for 4 a.m-6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, for the area that includes Redfield, Huron, Watertown and Sisseton.
The Arctic front will move across the state, dropping a half-inch to 1 inch of snow. High winds and deep cold will cause dangerous conditions, the weather service said in its report.
“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” the weather service said for the northeast part of the state.
By late Thursday, the frigid front mostly will have moved east out of the state.
The weather service issued this detailed forecast for Pierre for the week ahead:
Tuesday night, meaning after midnight of Feb. 11: A chance of snow, mainly after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with temperature falling to around five degrees by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a north wind 14-19 mph, increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -21. North wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 11. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Sunday night, Feb. 16: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Washington’s Birthday, Monday, Feb. 17: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday, Feb. 18:: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
