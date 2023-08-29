When Janet Judson traveled to the coast of Maine with her husband in 1994, she saw scenes that sank into her imagination and began to take root there.
“I saw artists with their easels and their little hats, painting and painting,” she said. “I said, ‘I want to do that when I retire.’”
Judson was working as the microbiology supervisor for the South Dakota State Lab at the time, and she stored the scenes away until 1998, when she retired. She then sought out a teacher in Watertown and started on her path as a painter.
Since then, she has devoted thousands of hours to her art, and now she has won the Gold Award — the top award — in the Members’ 28th annual Celebration of Light Exhibition. It’s an exhibition of the Northern Plains Watercolor Society, of which Judson is a signature member.
Her winning watercolor is called “Tulip in a Tree,” and it’s now on display in the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City, along with other entries to the Celebration of Light Exhibition.
As Judson explained her artwork, she was preparing to meet with about a dozen local artists in a group they’re calling, “Tuesday Afternoon Painters.” Judson started the group more than 20 years ago at the urging of her teacher from Watertown, Patricia Johnson Spenst. For the vast majority of that time the group has been meeting at Lutheran Memorial Church, which Judson lauded for its generosity.
Judson said people are welcome to come at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to Lutheran Memorial Church and be part of the group.
“It is open, but the caveat — and this is really important — is that we do not give lessons,” she said. “People can come and bring their supplies. They’re welcome to come and paint whatever they choose. We may look at it, and we might give a suggestion.”
Judson called it a “work group.”
“It’s a place for people of like mind, which I think is important for creativity,” she said.
One of the artists working with the group this past Tuesday was Wanda Coffey, who lives in Pierre with her daughter after moving from New Mexico about two years ago.
Coffey made a living as an artist and an art teacher in New Mexico.
“I sketch and do watercolor and oil,” said Coffey, noting that she has focused on watercolor since she moved to Pierre. Coffey, who is 96 years old, described some of her work. A signature member of Women Artists of the West, along with other organizations, Coffey ran her own art studio in Farmington, New Mexico, for about 30 years. She also taught art for decades, including for about 10 years at San Juan College in Farmington.
Coffey loves bright colors, and so she is enraptured by the weather-mixed, multi-hued textures of Colorado.
“The Colorado mountains and the streams and the trees and the wildflowers — I love Colorado,” she said. “We were only 30 miles from there (in New Mexico). We could see the mountain snow caps — it just turns me on. I love it.”
Central South Dakota, she said, harbors a different sort of territory.
“I’m just trying to get oriented to it,” Coffey said. “I’m watching and looking — and loving it.”
She also has painted it, including a striking work from last winter that she’s calling “Sunrise Over Pierre.”
As people worked on their art Tuesday, they stayed separate some of the time, but they also talked with each other and shared stories. Judson said they tend to stay from 1 p.m. to about 4 p.m.
The Tuesday gathering appears to carve out, as Judson said, a space for people of like mind to work in various ways on their art. It also seemed to supply a place to share, talk and connect.
“We encourage each other,” said Connie Palmer, one of the participants. “Janet is really great at showing us new things.”
Palmer called Tuesday her favorite day of the week.
“I have Bible study in the morning — and l love that group — and then we paint in the afternoon,” she said.
Judson’s favorite subject to paint is the flower. She draws on her background as a scientist, with her scientific knowledge helping to inform the painting process.
“I know many scientists or people of scientific backgrounds who are wonderful artists,” she said. “Watercolor is an art, but it’s also a science. You have to know how to mix colors, you have to understand brush composition, and you have to understand the properties of paper and how the paint reacts to it.”
Judson continues to paint flowers, even when she reaches for another subject.
“The painting that won the Gold prize is about as flowery as you can get,” she said. “I’ve tried landscapes, I’ve tried portraits — but even then I usually manage to sneak flowers in.”
She thought about why she might do that.
“To me,” she said, “flowers are the essence of what’s good in our world.”
People seeking more information about the Tuesday afternoon gatherings may call 605-222-0638.
