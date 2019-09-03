Local blood drives for September have been announced by Abbie Arneson, senior donor recruitment representative, Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), Aberdeen.
- Sept. 9 - Pierre, hosted by St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and coordinated by Nancy Potts 280-1348, at the St. Peter & Paul gymnasium, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 10 - in Highmore, hosted by the Highmore community and coordinated by Peggy Fausett 852-2500, at the Hyde County auditorium, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 13 - in Pierre, hosted by the Pierre Players and coordinated by Michele Beeler 999-8503, at the Pierre Players box office social room, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Sept. 16 - in Pierre, hosted by the Pierre South Dakota State Employees and coordinated by Heather Perry 773-4479, in the Pierre Lutheran Memorial Fellowship Hall, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sept. 30 - in Pierre, hosted by the Pierre community and coordinated by Shirley Becker 224-2752, in the Resurrection Lutheran Church, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The basic requirements for donating blood are:
- Must be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian, if required by state or school).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds.
- Be in good general health.
Bring your ID - something with your name and one of the following: date of birth, donor ID number or your photo.
You must wait eight weeks between whole blood donations.
You should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.
For your safety and to ensure a positive donation experience, make sure you eat within two hours ahead of your donation. Drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand. Feel free to help yourself to something to eat and drink in the refreshment area.
Blood donors can save up to 20 minutes on donation day by completing their Health History questionnaire online earlier that day: https://www.vitalant.org/Donate/Health-History-Questionnaire.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.