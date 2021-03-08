The pandemic brought people out to Pierre-area campgrounds in record numbers last year and officials expect that trend to continue into 2021.
Griffin Park, which is run by the city of Pierre, had its highest recorded usage last year — bringing in $19,000 in fee revenue, city spokeswoman Brooke Bohnenkamp said. The average revenue is somewhere closer to $16,000.
The park is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is available at no cost to tent campers. People who hook up to the electricity pay a $16-per-night fee, she said.
The city is expecting another busy year for Griffin, the only city-run park that offers overnight camping. The park’s amenities have also been upgraded, including the construction of a storm shelter large enough to accommodate 400 people and built to withstand 200-mph winds, Bohnenkamp said.
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks saw a similar rise in use through 2020, spokesman Nick Harrington said.
“Last year we had folks in the parks at record numbers. Coming through the pandemic we had our parks open and we saw just incredible day use and incredible camping as well,” he said. “... Just looking at our numbers from last year there were a lot of people visiting our parks and trying new activities, like hiking trails and bird watching. Looking at our website, we had views on our things-to-do page double what they were.”
Folks looking to get out this year can book campsites up to 90 days in advance, Harrington said.
“Pay attention to those 90-day windows, that is very important when you’re looking to book, especially for those popular parks and popular campsites,” he said. “But again if you want to go out that weekend and the weather looks great, don’t be afraid to try some of those lesser-known parks as well.”
Booking a spot early is also key for folks who are aiming for a holiday weekend like Memorial Day, which is now within the 90-day window, Harrington said.
“Most of the popular parks, they’re generally reserved but we’ll still have spots for the next couple months — especially for those lesser-known parks,” he said. “So if people are looking for a campsite for those popular weekends, they should be able to escape to some of those parks.”
While the year is still early, the department expects another strong turnout for camping and day use at its Pierre-area parks, Harrington said.
“This is something that we generally see but especially now with the pandemic. A lot of people, with activities not taking place, were able to get back to our parks and able to get back outdoors,” he said. “With baseball, softball and a lot of those outdoor activities not happening people were able to reconnect with nature and we’re seeing that trend continue.”
More information on camping at state parks can be found at gfp.sd.gov/camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.