The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota — Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) and the South Dakota Chapter of the Land Improvement Contractors Association (LICA) have announced their 2020 officers and newly elected directors.

Gary Johnson, AGE Corp., Ft. Pierre, is the president for AGC Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter board of directors.

Derek McTighe, Brosz Engineering, Inc., Pierre, is the president for AGC Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter “Associate Division” board of directors.

David Word, Word Reclamation, Pierre, is the vice president for LICA.

Bob Bak, Bob Bak Construction, Pierre, is the secretary/treasurer for LICA.

These people were all recognized at the annual South Dakota State Convention, Jan. 16. These officers were chosen and elected by the board of directors & membership.

The AGC of South Dakota, Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter, is a voluntary trade association of almost 250 contractors, suppliers and service firms who build the roads, bridges and water/wastewater infrastructure in South Dakota.

