Several golfers from Sully Buttes, Lyman and Stanley County competed in the Region 5B Tournament at Broadland Creek Golf Course on Monday. Action was held in the boys and girls ranks.
The Sully Buttes Chargers placed fourth out of 10 boys teams after finishing with a score of 283, while the Stanley County Buffaloes placed sixth with a score of 303. Ipswich took home the Region 5B boys title after finishing with a score of 259, while Miller earned the girls championship with a score of 304.
Seven local area golfers earned a State B Qualifying score. On the boys side Sully Buttes seventh grader Gavin Colson placed seventh with a score of 87. Lyman’s Jacob Sazue earned a ninth place score of 88, while Sully Buttes senior Garrett Petersen placed 12th with a score of 94. Stanley County juniors Lathan Prince and Daysen Titze each earned qualifying scores of 95. On the girls side, Lyman eighth grader Izzy McNaughton placed tenth with a score of 107. Sully Buttes eighth grader Olivia Olsen placed 15th with a score of 117.
Selby Area sophomore Tray Hettick placed first in the boys tournament with a score of 77, while Miller seventh grader Jayce Pugh placed first in the girls tournament with a score of 83.
The local area golfers that earned qualifying scores will compete in the State B Golf Tournament at the Brookings Country Club in Brookings on June 7-8.
