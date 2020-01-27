A total of 313 students at Mitchell Technical Institute, Mitchell, have earned placement on MTI’s fall semester 2019 president’s list. Students must earn a term grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and complete at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester.
Included on the Fall 2019 President’s List are:
Blunt — Jack Mercer, Samuel Mercer and Cameron Ogle
Gettysburg — Rease Logan
Highmore — Tyra Flaaen and Thomas Semmler
Holabird — Zane Zilverberg
Onida — Braeden Bruning
Pierre — Jade Evans, Amy Gilkerson and Logan Spelbring
