Oahe Electric Cooperative, Inc. has awarded Pierre’s Malia Schumacher a $1,000 scholarship. Jointly funded by Basin Electric Power Cooperative of Bismarck, N.D., the scholarship is for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to the Oahe Electric release, Schumacher, daughter of Melanie and Marvin Schumacher, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. Some of the activities she participates in are Prairie Wranglers 4-H Club, Community Bible Church, Hosanna Dance Studio, piano and a One Act Play. She plans on attending South Dakota State University in the fall majoring in human biology to become a physician assistant.
Basin Electric / Oahe Electric also awarded five $500 scholarships. They went to Raegan Wiebe of T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, Trenton Ramsey and Haley Husted of Highmore Harrold High School in Highmore; Landon Severson of Sully Buttes High School in Onida; and Elle Hoops of Huron High School.
Wiebe, daughter of Jeri and Troy Wiebe, is involved in the Governor to Governor program, student senate, volleyball, studio dance, national honor society, and volunteering at various organizations. She plans on attending the University of South Dakota to major in biology with the goal of being a dermatologist.
Ramsey, son of Troy and Renee Ramsey, is involved in FFA, FBLA, 4-H, National Honor Society, High School Rodeo Club, Class President and was crowned Homecoming King. He plans on attending Lake Area Technical College in Watertown to major in Agricultural Business.
Husted, daughter of Vickie and Chad Husted, is involved in Volleyball, National Honor Society, Rodeo Club, Basketball, church group, theatre, Snow Queen, FFA and Student Council. She plans on attending Black Hills State University this fall to major in Public Relations to eventually be a media coordinator.
