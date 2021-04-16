The Northern State University — Aberdeen music department presents its Choral Spring Concert at 3 p.m., April 25, in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Jewett Theater. The concert includes the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers.
Soprano Abigail Arhart of Fort Pierre and tenor Kevin Boring of Pierre are in the Concert Choir as well as the Chamber Singers.
Admission is free to all 2020-21 NSU Fine Arts events. The concert is also livestreamed on the NSU Music Department Facebook page.
The featured work for the Chamber Singers is Johannes Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Walzer.” The Concert Choir performs “The City” and “Identity” from Ola Gjeilo’s “Sunrise Mass” with the assistance of violinists, a cellist, a bassist, and keyboard. Other pieces performed are “I carry your heart” by Connor Koppin, “Great God Almighty” arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs, and the Alice Parker and Robert Shaw arrangement of “My God Is A Rock.”
NSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers are directed by Timothy Woods. Tierra Cassens is accompanist. The concert will feature special recognition to the seniors.
