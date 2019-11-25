The Northern State University Choral Winter Program is set for Thursday, Dec. 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is at the First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Kline St., Aberdeen. Tickets for adults are a suggested donation of $5 for the NSU Music Scholarship Program. Students are admitted for free.
The concert will include performances by the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Early Music Ensemble conducted by Drs. Timothy Woods and Wendy van Gent. The program features a variety of selections, including holiday music such as a performance of “O Holy Night” by the Concert Choir and alumni.
Students performing include soprano Abigail Arhart, Fort Pierre, and tenor Kevin Boring, Pierre.
