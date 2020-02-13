Northern State University in Aberdeen has announced its fine arts scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.

Scholarship amounts for NSU School of Fine Arts students – including art, music, and theater – totaled more than $125,000.

Abigail Arhart, Pierre, has been awarded the Berggren Scholarship.

According to Elissa Dickey with NSU, “We don’t provide information about the dollar amount of scholarships.” Abigail received a guaranteed four-year music scholarship, to be applied toward her tuition. Abby is an honors student majoring in Vocal and Instrumental Music Education, and is minoring in entrepreneurial studies.

