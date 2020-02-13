Northern State University in Aberdeen has announced its fine arts scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
Scholarship amounts for NSU School of Fine Arts students – including art, music, and theater – totaled more than $125,000.
Abigail Arhart, Pierre, has been awarded the Berggren Scholarship.
According to Elissa Dickey with NSU, “We don’t provide information about the dollar amount of scholarships.” Abigail received a guaranteed four-year music scholarship, to be applied toward her tuition. Abby is an honors student majoring in Vocal and Instrumental Music Education, and is minoring in entrepreneurial studies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.