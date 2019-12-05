Federal dammed river managers began this week reducing the releases through the six big mainstem dams on the Upper Missouri River, including Oahe Dam north of Fort Pierre and Pierre.
It is a sign that the aggressive release schedule the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has hewed to this season apparently has paid off in shooting the high runoff waters through the system before winter freeze-up, leaving a goodly bit of space for the system of reservoirs to handle next year’s multi-state runoff.
In the shorter term, it makes Rick Hahn happy.
He is the public works director in Fort Pierre, which is several feet lower than Pierre as they sit on opposite banks of the Missouri. It means Fort Pierre feels high water first and most.
“It’s good to hear they are draining it,” Hahn said last Thursday of the accelerated release schedule the Army Corps started in recent days at Lake Oahe. “So our storm water system can drain down now and maybe we can get some of this groundwater moisture out of the ground before it freezes.”
The Army Corps was faced with handling the second-highest runoff on record since the 1890s across the vast Upper Missouri drainage system involving a half-dozen states or more, including Rocky Mountain snow melt, as well as the prairies’ snow melt and all the rain that falls from Sioux City north.
The runoff above Sioux City in the Upper Missouri system in November totaled 2 million acre-feet (MAF), about double the average November runoff, the Army Corps reported on Thursday, Dec. 5. By year’s end, the Corps is estimating the runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City will total 60.4 MAF, or 2.4 times normal, which would be the second-highest on record.
In 2011, a huge summer rain nearly broke the system and led to the record runoff of 61 MAF.
That’s a lot of water; enough to cover the state of South Dakota’s 49 million acres with 15 inches of water.
John Remus, the Army Corps’ chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division based in Omaha, has been saying for the past two months he was getting less concerned than the high concern he had earlier because of how much this wet year was filling the system’s big six reservoirs. So the Corps’ opened spigots more than usual, releasing water at the rate of 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at Gavins Point, far above normal; and up to 65,000 cfs from Lake Oahe.
It seems to have worked. The Army Corps began reducing releases from Gavins Point — the southernmost, “bottom” dam in the system — on Nov. 30, a little earlier than earlier announced. The releases are being reduced 3,000 cfs per day until they hit 27,000 cfs where they will remain until New Years; they will remain at 25,000 cfs through January and the rest of winter.
More to the point here, releases from Oahe Dam were already down to 49,000 cfs by Thursday, down quicker than Hahn expected, he said.
“It’s nice that we’ve got such a close working relationship with the Army Corps,” he said. “We can’t say enough about that, how they kept in constant communication all the time with us. As they raised (releases) up, we told them how much impact they were having and they stopped. So that was good to hear.”
The high water conditions most of the summer and fall due to the higher-than-normal runoffs into the reservoir resulting in the need for higher-than-normal releases from the dam kept a few sites in Fort Pierre more moist than is optimum, people said.
This big change now with lowering releases fast, will ease a lot of pain, Hahn said.
“It will relieve our sanitary sewer system and some of the sump pumps at private homes won’t have to run so hard.”
