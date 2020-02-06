All floodwaters from 2019 were evacuated from the Upper Missouri River Basin’s six mainstem reservoirs by Jan. 22, 2020, said federal river managers on Thursday, Feb. 6, during a teleconference out of Omaha.
That means all the flood control storage space behind the six dams, including Oahe Dam just north of Fort Pierre and Pierre, is available to handle runoff in 2020, said John Remus, chief of Army Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division based in Omaha.
Managing last year’s near-record runoff “was very challenging,” Remus said. The water that came into the Upper Missouri system that sprawls from Minnesota into Montana, down across most of Wyoming, and the Dakotas and Nebraska as low as Gavins Point Dam just above Sioux City, totaled 60.9 million acre-feet in 2019, barely short of the record 61 MAF that came in 2011. That year the flood damage began in the Dakotas and went downriver; in 2019 most of the serious damage and lives lost was south of Sioux City. But people died in eastern South Dakota last year due to flooding and thousands of farm acres did not get planted.
Remus said last summer that the Army Corps would be as aggressive as possible in releasing the high water levels held behind the big dams, including Oahe, so that there would be enough room by this winter to handle 2020 runoff. It appears to have worked.
“All water from 2019 emptied form the system (by) late January,” Remus said Thursday. “The higher-than-average winter releases from Gavins Point will allow us to maintain more flood storage for a longer period. This will provide flexibility to respond to runoff events downstream of Gavins Point while giving consideration to the ongoing levee rehabilitation efforts. Conditions permitting, releases from all projects will liekly remain high during teh remainder of winter,” Remus said. “We will continue to monitor the Basin conditions and will remain aggressive in our releases to the extent it is practicable.”
But soils remain saturated across the Upper Basin of the Missouri River - everything above Sioux City to Fort Peck, Montana - so even though runoff this year is projected to be about 60 percent of the near-record 2019 runoff, flooding remains possible.
The yearly runoff is made up of three main factors: the mountain snowpack runoff, the plains snow runoff and whatever precipitation falls after the spring melt. And the timing and location of the runoff can make all the difference, Remus said.
Kevin Grode, one of the lead river flood managers in Omaha, said so far, the snowpack in the mountains is accumulating at about an average pace. There’s still at least two months more of snowpack formation, so that could change. The plains snowpack is above normal in parts of North Dakota and Montana. So far, longrange outlooks say there could be above-normal precipitation through April. But that’s not certain, of course. One thing that is certain is that the soils across most of the Upper Basin are way wet, 99 percent soil moisture in the eastern Dakotas, Grode said. That means there may not be much storage in the ground for rains that fall this spring, sending more into the Missouri system. Taking in all the factors and estimating, it appears the runoff this year will total 36.3 MAF. While that is only 60 percent of the runoff last year, it still would be 141 percent of average and, if it happens, would be the ninth most runoff recorded in 122 years, Grode said Thursday.
The runoff in January across the Upper Basin was 1.4 MAF, Grode said. That’s not a huge amount, but it is twice the average runoff in January, he said.
Lake Oahe, saw its reservoir level drop slightly below the bottom of the flood control level that is designated as the “top” 12.5 feet of the reservoir, based on feet above sea level.
The current level of the Oahe Reservoir is 1607.3 feet above sea level, about 2.4 inches below the bottom of the flood control level of 1607.5 feet.
Releases from the dam have averaged 28,300 cubic feet per second in January and the water level fell 0.7 foot to 1607.2 feet above sea level by Jan. 31.
The releases are at about 21,000 cfs this week, will be raised this month to average about 31,000 cfs the last half of the month, according to Army Corps figures.
