After just missing a record runoff in 2019, the Upper Missouri River Basin is projected to have the ninth largest amount of runoff in 2020 which would be only 60 percent of last year’s runoff that created high water up and down the Old Muddy, including in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
That’s what flood controllers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday, Jan. 7.
As so many know from North Dakota down to Kansas, 2019 was devastating in the amount of water that came down and across the Upper Missouri River Basin and then below.
The runoff from snowpack in the Rockies, in the plains and from rainfall last year, totaled 60.1 million acre-feet (MAF), or enough water to cover 60.1 million acres with one foot of water. That’s enough to cover every square yard of South Dakota with about 15 inches of water, including Mount Rushmore. And it was the most, by far, in 122 years of record keeping, save for the slightly more, 61 MAF, that ran off in 2011, which led to devastating flooding across the region, including in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Although there is a healthy snow pack across eastern Dakotas and northern Minnesota, of 10 to 30 inches of snow or more, The U.S. Army Corps says the forecast for 2020 runoff is 36.3 MAF, 60 percent of the 2019 runoff. That still would be the ninth largest runoff total on record.
In a webinar, including a teleconference on Tuesday, the Army Corps officials said they continue to get the six-dam Mainstem System on the Upper Missouri in shape to handle 2020’s runoff.
That means the “bottom” dam, Gavins Point at the South Dakota/Nebraska border, will continue to release more water than normal for winter.
Gavins Point releases will go up this week from 27,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 30,000 to help empty the system of the Missouri River. Normal releases levels at Gavins Point in the winter range from 12,000 to 17,000 cfs.
“The higher-than-average winter releases from Gavins Point will continue to empty stored water from the 2019 runoff season,” said John Remus on Tuesday. He’s chief of the Corps’ Missouri Basin Water Management Division based in Omaha. “Warmer-than-average temperatures and higher-than-average forecast runoff during January and February led to the increase in Gavins Point releases. Even with the 30,000 cfs Gavins Point release, current forecast show that approximately 0.4 MAF of the 2019 runoff will remain in storage. Releases from all projects will remain as high as basin conditions permit during the remainder of the winter. We will continue to monitor the basin conditions and will remain aggressive in our releases to the extent it is practicable.”
Releases from Oahe Dam are at 28,000 to 29,000 cfs on an average daily rate this week, according to Corps figures, and are slated to remain about the same level until February. That is higher than normal winter releases that are closer to 25,000 cfs or less, but should not pose any problems city officials have said.
Inflows into Lake Oahe are averaging 25,000 to 26,000 cfs each day this week, so there is a reduction in the amount of water stored behind Oahe Dam.
Oahe reservoir was at 1607.8 feet above sea level on Jan. 7, just a smidge above the bottom of the annual flood control zone/multiple use zone listed at 1607.5 feet above sea level. So it appears all of Oahe’s flood control zones — the top of the reservoir — will be empty and ready to handle runoff later this year.
However, the entire six-dam flood control system from Gavins Point up to Fort Peck has 16.3 MAF of space designated for flood control. As of Tuesday, 0.7 MAF of that space was occupied by runoff from 2019, which is why the Army Corps jacked up releases this week. Winter releases are problematic because any icing up can cause quick, local flooding on the river.
Meanwhile, the mountain snowpack levels are accumulating at “below average rates in the “reaches” from Garrison Dam north of Bismarck to Fort Peck Dam in Montana.
On Tuesday, the Army Corps said that based on current soil moisture conditions, current plains and mountain snowpack and long-term temperature and precipitation outlooks, the 2020 calendar year runoff forecast is 36.3 MAF above Sioux City. That’s 143 percent of the average runoff of 25.8 MAF.
The Corps says it will update runoff forecasts every month, or more often if warranted.
