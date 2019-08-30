Releases from Oahe Dam north of Pierre and Fort Pierre, and from Gavins Point Dam just west of Yankton on the Nebraska line which is the described as the bottom drain of the the Upper Missouri River Basin water storage system, will remain at the current high levels well into autumn to deal with historically high runoff.
That’s the latest news from the Omaha office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control managers.
A chief goal this time of year for the Army Corps is to get the reservoirs behind the big six dams on the Missouri — Garrison and Oahe being the biggest — lowered enough to handle next spring’s seasonal rush.
The high level of runoff this year — second only to the big flood year in 2011 in recorded history — in the Upper Missouri Basin has meant the system has been near — within maybe one big rain event — to maxing out its storage capacity.
The maximum listed is 72.4 million acre-feet (MAF), which was exceeded in mid-summer 2011, part of the floods that devastated the region, including in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
This year the system’s total storage peaked at 68.4 MAF on July 20 and has been falling since.
Barely. The decline has been much more gradual this year than it was in 2011.
It’s interesting that as of Tuesday, Aug. 27, the system’s storage level was at 66.1 MAF, higher than it was in 2011 on the same date and higher than last year on Aug. 27, when it also was higher than the 2011 level for the same day.
“We are storing more water than we were in 2011 and 2018,” Eileen Williamson, deputy director of public affairs for the Army Corps office in Omaha, told the Capital Journal on Friday. “Releases were much higher earlier in 2011 and in 2018 significant rain events in the Sioux city area meant lower releases to reduce flooding risk from unregulated runoff.”
It’s been a rainy summer across the region.
Precipitation in Pierre is running nearly 9 inches above the 30-year average through Aug. 29 at just under 24 inches which already is more than the normal average for an entire year. That includes including 3.54 inches in August, double the month’s normal rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been even wetter elsewhere in the state, much of it in the drainage system into the Missouri.
The Army Corps has kept the releases from the big dammed reservoirs at high levels all summer in response to the high runoffs and above normal rains to counter the above-normal inflows.
The release levels from Oahe have been set at daily averages of above 55,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) for weeks, and have been at 57,000 cfs in recent days, which is lowering the reservoir slowly.
But it also has kept the Missouri River high as it flows between Pierre and Fort Pierre than many residents are comfortable with.
City Utilities Director Brad Palmer in Pierre has cited the high river levels as exacerbating problems the city has had with faulty sanitary sewer pipes the past six weeks in Griffin Park near the river.
The City Commission declared an emergency on Aug. 27 to spend an estimated $600,000 to hire outside consultant and contractors to get the sewer pipe problem fixed before winter. Palmer said that knowing the release levels from Oahe Dam won’t be decreasing any time soon was part of the reason for the emergency declaration he asked the City Commission to approve.
That is the case, an Army Corps spokeswoman said Friday.
“(W)e anticipate releases from Gavins Point to remain at 70,000 cfs through September and into October to ensure much of the water stored in the flood control zones has left the system before ices sets in in the reaches between Oahe and Garrison and farther north,” Eileen Williamson said via email on Friday.
The Army Corps says the release levels from Oahe Dam will remain at a daily average of 57,000 cfs at least through Sept. 20.
The inflows, meanwhile, into Lake Oahe have been running at a daily average of 47,900 cfs. That math has the Army Corps projecting that by Sept. 20, Lake Oahe’s level will be down to 1614.3 feet above sea level.
It’s worth noting that for most of the five decades that Oahe Dam has been operating, the main concern has been having enough water behind it to handle the several uses the Army Corps is charged with protecting, including drinking water, irrigation supplies, recreation and wildlife, but the flood control issue has been dominant in public concerns in recent years.
The reservoir level behind Oahe Dam was at 1616 feet above sea level on Aug. 27, a foot below the “exclusive flood control” zone that begins at 1617 and goes to the “top” of the reservoir’s potential of 1620 feet.
System-wide, on Aug. 27 there were 66.1 MAF stored in the six reservoirs from Gavins Point to Fort Peck in Montana, leaving 39 percent of the flood-control storage available to handle runoff.
Of course the more critical problems along the Missouri River this year continue to be in the Lower Basin, below Sioux City, where levees are being fixed from the devastating floods this summer.
Most areas of the Missouri River Basin received rain the past week. More rain was expected through Saturday, Aug. 31, the Army Corps reported on Friday.
