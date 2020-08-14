About 50 members of the 200th Engineering Unit of the South Dakota Army National Guard may have looked like they were readying for an invasion of Fort Pierre across the Missouri River on Thursday and Friday from the sandy beaches of downtown Pierre.
What they were doing was a drill, training to unload boats and then the pieces of a well-crafted bridge/ferry.
The unit is based in Pierre.
It began Thursday afternoon as big CBTs — Common Bridge Transporters, or as some call them, Combat Bridge Trucks — hauled six patrol-sized boats and six tank-like “bays,” to the river’s edge. They rather quickly dumped them into the water, boats first, then the big bays, which look like round tanks on the CBT, but once dumped into the water, almost magically, if mechanically, opened up and turned into segments of a ferry/bridge that floats.
The boats have big 360-horse diesel engines and water jet drive. But they are a kind of tug boat and not that fast.
By the time the boats had pushed each segment together, the unit had a 120-foot-long span, which the boats then pushed around the river. Vehicles as big as the CBTs could have been loaded on to the ferry. But rather, the unit took a few passersby civilians, including some excited children, for a ride.
On Friday, the unit returned. The mission was to disassemble the ferry/bridge and reload it and haul it back to Guard Land.
Staff Sgt. Tyson Bramblee, Pierre, said the unit started maneuvers at 10 a.m. and went to around 1 p.m.
“The stand time to put all six floats together is around 15 minutes,” Bramblee said. “But we can usually build a six-float unit in 10 minutes. Today, we are training with new soldiers.”
Members of this unit have performed this kind of work in war zones across the globe, said Staff Sgt. Mark Bilben on Friday.
“In 2003, the 200th built a bridge like this one across the Tigris River in Iraq,” Bilben said.
The engineering unit also worked with such bridges in Afghanistan, he said.
