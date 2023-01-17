Construction crews have removed about 3,000 cubic yards of material from Capitol Lake as a part of a $3.5 million project to plug an existing well and improve water quality in the iconic lake.

Of those funds, $500,000 is coming from the state's General Fund and $3 million in federal funds coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

