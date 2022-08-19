Around the state and nation

State prison guards granted pay raise
South Dakota prison guards will receive a 17 percent pay raise.
Starting pay for new guards will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour. Current officers will be paid up to $28 an hour.
Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced the immediate pay increases.
“These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said. “These increases show officers our appreciation for their service to our state.”
Lottery winner gets $25K a year for life
A South Dakota Lottery player won $25,000 a year for life or a one-time payout of $390,000 in the Lucky for Life drawing on Thursday.
The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
Governor looking for fall interns
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is seeking college students for its fall internships.
Those interested should send a resume, cover letter and letter of recommendation to judy.davis@state.sd.us. by Aug. 31.
Interns will aid the governor’s general counsel, help with constituent services and the communications team, conduct policy research, prepare policy briefings and staff events.
Wessington Springs man gets life sentence
(AP) — A South Dakota man convicted of killing his wife’s grandmother after assaulting his wife was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
Mitch Caffee, 39, of Wessington Springs, was originally charged with two dozen felony counts in the October 2021 incident. Authorities said it began when he broke into the Wessington Springs home of his wife’s mother, 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann, to confront his wife over his arrest for violating a no-contact order between the two.
A gun-toting Caffee pushed his wife onto a couch and then shot and killed Redmann when she came to check on the commotion. Caffee held his wife hostage for several hours before surrendering to authorities, according to court documents.
Caffee pleaded guilty last month to first degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.
The shooting resulted “in the tragic death of a well-respected member of the community,” Jerauld County State’s Attorney Dedrich Koch said. “The hope is this sentence will bring some closure to the family in this very difficult case.”
RC woman receives drug sales sentence
A Rapid City woman was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in federal prison for conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere between
March and June 2021.
Amber Atchley, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2021 on conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and pleaded guilty in February. After prison, Atchley will serve five years of supervised release.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, state Division of Criminal Investigation and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
FEMA working with Native Americans
(AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters.
The agency announced plans Thursday to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change. FEMA has earmarked $50 million in grants for tribes pursuing ways to ease burdens related to extreme weather.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says tribal communities across the country are facing increased threats as a direct result of climate change, from changing sea levels to more floods and wildfires.
Oglala man receives sex offender sentence
An Oglala man will serve seven months in a federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
Aric Singing Goose, also known as Eric Sharpfish, 34, also will serve five years of supervised release.
Singing Goose was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in July 2009. As a result, he is required to register as a sex offender and to update his registration within three business days of relocation or changing employment. Between June 4, 2021, and Aug. 17, 2021, Singing Goose failed to do so.
Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court sentenced Singing Goose on Monday.
Brookings Poker Run on Sept. 23
The DAV Brookings Chapter No. 22 and the 727th Transportation U.S. Army National Guard Unit will host its 18th annual Charity Poker Run on Sept. 3 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. with departure set for noon. The fee is $20.
For more information, contact Robert Foster at 605-690-1961.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.