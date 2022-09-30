Around the State

Noem promises to repeal state tax on groceries
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has made a campaign promise to repeal the state’s tax on groceries.
Wednesday's announcement is a change of course after she did not support a bipartisan proposal to cut the tax in March.
The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger, Rep. Jamie Smith. Smith has pushed the repeal of the 4.5 percent tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year.
Noem said her promise would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.”
State min. wage increasing to $10.80
The state minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour on Jan. 1.
The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $5.40. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.
The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living as measured in the Consumer Price Index.
Box Elder woman receives sentence
A Box Elder woman will serve 10 years in federal prison for conspiring and distributing methamphetamine in the Rapid City area.
Alexandria Warner, 29, pleaded guilty on June 17 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Pilot killed in Yankton crash
(AP) — Officials say the pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash in Yankton.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter went down Tuesday morning near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Officials say only the pilot was on board.
Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels said the aircraft was destroyed. Nickels says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate because a fatality is involved.
Revenue department opens RC office
The state Department of Revenue has begun moving an office to the Rapid City One Stop at 221 Mall Drive.
Individuals and businesses can receive assistance in completing tax returns, obtaining a sales tax license, or with any other questions.
The new location will house seven state agencies. Ground was broken on the 100,000-square-foot building in March 2021; state agencies began moving into the building in August.
Deadwood gambling increases 16.6%
According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s August 2022 gaming handle was up 16.6 percent over August of 2021. Slot machine use was up by 17.75 percent during the same time frame.
Deadwood’s sports wagering recorded $266,673 in wagers in August. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1.34 million in "free-play" for August, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $14.9 million for August.
"August’s strong performance pushed gaming revenues into positive territory for the year,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said. “We are thrilled to see 2022 numbers matching 2021’s record-breaking year.”
Deadwood just completed its first year of sports wagering with $6.66 million in sports wagers.
CA duo arrested with 30 lbs of meth
Brookings Police and South Dakota Highway Patrol arrested two California men after finding 30 pounds of suspected meth and a pound of suspected fentanyl in their vehicle. The suspected drugs were valued at $150,000.
Police charged Jose Gonzalez, 55, and Marquez Gonzales, 28, with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Police responded to a traffic complaint at a gas station at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Police suspected criminal activity and a police dog hit on the drugs. Police also seized $5,100.
BLM schedules prescribed burns
Prescribed burns are planned for the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis and Exemption Area near Englewood, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The 700-acre Fort Meade burn is planned for south of the Fort Meade National Cemetery. The other prescribed burn is planned near Englewood, Powder House Pass Estates and Sugarloaf Mountain.
Prescribed burns are done to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations, reduce Ponderosa pine stand densities and restore a more balanced pine-savanna habitat.
Ethnobotanical garden planned for Sanford
The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority will build an ethnobotanical garden.
To be known as Cangleska Wakan, Lakota for Sacred Circle, the garden will be built on a hilltop meadow at Sanford Underground Research Facility. Construction is expected to begin in the spring and conclude next fall.
Mike Headley, executive director of the SDSTA and lab director at SURF, said private donations and a loan from the SDSTA put the SURF Foundation in a position to begin construction. The estimated cost of the project is $800,000. With private donations and the SDSTA loan, $615,000 has been raised.
Derecho funds for SD farmers available
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $20 million in cost-share disaster assistance to help South Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky farmers rebuild storage facilities battered by severe storms in recent months.
A derecho that swept across a large portion of South Dakota on May 12, with wind speeds reaching more than 90 mph, mangled many bins to store corn, soybeans and wheat.
Farmers in portions of numerous South Dakota counties are eligible to apply for USDA funding.
The USDA said funds will cover 75 percent of the cost associated with building grain storage facilities or purchasing equipment, such as grain baggers, or a shared-cost arrangement among a group who want to use a common facility.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.