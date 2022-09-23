Around the State

State Fair collects $243K in taxes
Tax collections from the five-day early September 2022 South Dakota State Fair totalled $243,026, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
Of the tax collected, $127,643 was in state sales tax, $56,434 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $17,110 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax and $41,839 was state tourism tax.
Last year’s fair in Huron collected $211,651.
Fairgoers spent more than $2.8 million for goods, services and concessions.
USD sees 7.7 percent enrollment increase
The University of South Dakota first-time, full-time undergraduate enrollment increased 7.7 percent this fall.
Enrollment at the university from Nebraska reached a historic high this year, with enrollment from Iowa and Minnesota nearing record rates.
In every school and college, first-time full-time undergraduate enrollment is up, with the college of fine arts leading the way with more than 43 percent new undergraduate enrollment growth over last year.
For the second year in a row, USD saw the largest incoming class of international students in university history. This year, the university in Vermillion enrolled 219 incoming international students from 35 countries, surpassing last year’s previous record of 103.
More effort for missing, murdered Indigenous people
(AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo will hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people.
Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society and a smudging ceremony. The legislature created the liaison position in 2021 to coordinate efforts across federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies in addressing high rates of unsolved murders and disappearances among Indigenous people.
Tribal members are disproportionately represented in the state’s missing persons database.
Native Americans’ Day at Wind Cave
Hoop dancing, Lakota storytelling and food will highlight Native Americans’ Day activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Wind Cave National Park.
At 1 p.m., the park will host a hoop dance performance by Starr Chief Eagle, followed by a demonstration allowing visitors to delve deeper into the dance through hands-on learning.
Throughout the day, Native American artists will be available, allowing visitors to learn about their culture on the northern plains and to purchase art from local artists.
A food truck with Native American selections will also be available.
The Native Americans’ Day Celebration demonstrations are free and appropriate for all ages.
Cave tours will continue to run as regularly scheduled with the first tour leaving at 9 a.m. and the last tour going in at 3 p.m.
For more information, call the park at 605-745-4600.
PBS to televise buffalo roundup
South Dakota Public Broadcasting will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The park has a long tradition of using private citizens to help with the annual roundup. Riders drive the park’s herd of about 1,300 as part of a management tool in maintaining a strong and healthy herd.
The event will be livestreamed online at SDPB.org/live and on Facebook Live on SDPB’s Facebook page. It is being held in partnership with the state Game, Fish and Parks and state Dakota Department of Tourism.
LA cop arrested for soliciting prostitute
A Louisiana State Police lieutenant has been put on administrative leave after being arrested in South Dakota for allegedly paying a prostitute.
State police said in a news release that the 20-year department veteran was in Rapid City for a work-related conference when he was arrested at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday for misdemeanor charge of “hiring for sexual activity.”
State police say they don't know whether he has an attorney who could speak for him. It's standard procedure to put officers being investigated on administrative leave with pay.
The news release says the sheriff's office in Pennington County has turned the case over to the Pennington County State's Attorney Office.
Army National Guard to do road work
The South Dakota Army National Guard 842nd Engineer Co. out of Spearfish will work on Bird Island View Road and Rocky Point Archery Range at Belle Fourche Reservoir from Oct. 6-9. South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks requested assistance from the National Guard to build a shooting line shelter at the archery range.
Recreational activity has increased substantially at the reservoir over the past few years, prompting needed improvements. The public identified the need for road and camping improvements and addition of vault toilets.
Presidential search underway for LATC
A search for Lake Area Technical College’s next leader has begun with the Dec. 31 retirement of President Mike Cartney.
“We are now accepting applications for our next dynamic, inspirational, and forward-thinking president who will lead us into the next exciting era at Lake Area Technical College,” LuAnn Strait, director of student services, marketing and public relations at Lake Area Tech, said.
The next president will be the sixth leader in Lake Area Tech’s 57-year history.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 21.
