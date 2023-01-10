Around the State

Free MLK Day
tours at Wind Cave
Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16. A tour of the Fairgrounds will be offered at 1 p.m. This tour is 90-minutes long and traverses 450 stairs with a maximum tour size of 40 people. Tours of the Garden of Eden area of the cave will be offered at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This hour-long tour has 150 stairs and a tour limit of 30 people. Both tours will view the boxwork cave formation for which the cave is famous.
While the tours are free, tickets are limited. Half of the tour tickets will be available at www.recreation.gov up until three days before the tour. Any remaining tickets, and the other half of the tickets, will be available for same day purchase in person at the visitor center. All tours begin at the visitor center located a half mile off US Highway 385. For more information, contact Wind Cave National Park at 605-745-4600.
SD Chamber funding
competition coming
The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Governor Noem’s Office of Economic Development, hosts this annual competition to foster and reward the entrepreneurial spirit in South Dakotans who vie for prize money to launch their business idea.
South Dakota residents with new business ideas are encouraged to enter the Giant Vision Business Competition for a chance to win up to $20,000. State university and technical school students can enter the Giant Vision Student Competition and compete for a top prize of $5,000.
Application requirements and a statewide list of organizations that provide application assistance are available at southdakotagiantvision.com.
An expanded offering of the FAST Launch Business Boot Camp, presented by South Dakota Biotech and South Dakota EPSCoR, is designed to assist South Dakota entrepreneurs and small businesses with beginning and expanding their business through the Giant Vision Competition and SBIR/STTR funding.
Giant Vision is open to all South Dakotans.
In addition to cash awards, the competition will bring people with new business ideas together with judges and other invited guests who have business development experience and those who have the capacity to make venture investments.
Application deadlines are March 3 for the business, or open, competition and March 10 for the student competition.
Selected qualifiers will compete for prize money on April 25 in Sioux Falls.
Jackley elected National
AG Alliance chair
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance.
Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General on Saturday, will serve a one-year term as chairman. Jackley’s term began on Monday.
He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
“While there are different challenges for each state, we have a common interest in working together to protect our states,” Jackley said. “The common sense solutions we use in South Dakota will serve me well in this leadership position.”
The General Alliance’s mission is to create educational opportunities for its 48-member AG offices and to collaborate on emerging, complex issues in law and public policy.
Karen White, executive director of the AGA, said Jackley’s experience will benefit the organization this year.
“Attorney General Jackley has a distinguished record — as a U.S. Attorney for South Dakota and South Dakota Attorney General — and we are thrilled to welcome him as our chairman,” she said. “He will be critical to guiding our agenda in 2023, tackling issues such as financial regulation and data privacy.”
