Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley has named his leadership team for when he takes office next month.
Former Attorney General Mark Barnett will return to the office as the chief deputy. He began in that office as an assistant attorney general 42 years ago and served three terms as the attorney general. He also served 12 years as a circuit court judge.
Jackley also has named Brent Kempema, deputy attorney general, criminal division; Tony Mangan, director of communications; Charlie McGuigan, deputy attorney general, civil division; Chad Mosteller, assistant director, division of criminal investigation, field operations; Dan Satterlee, director of division of criminal investigation, Tiffany Stoeser, assistant director of division of criminal investigation, administrative operations; and Sarah Thorne, deputy attorney general, appellate division.
Jackley will take the oath of office on Jan. 7 and become South Dakota’s 33rd attorney general. He served as South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney from 2006-2009 and as South Dakota Attorney General from 2009-2019.
Democrats to hold elections on Feb. 25
The South Dakota Democratic Party will hold elections on Feb. 25 during its first quarter State Central Committee meeting at Arrowwood Resort Cedar Shore in Oacoma.
Elections will be held for state chairperson, vice chairperson, treasurer and secretary and regional representatives to the party’s executive board.
Each county will cast the number of votes equal to the county’s proportionate vote for the Democratic candidate for governor in the last gubernatorial election.
Party officers will be elected to four-year terms that begin on May 1.
Inmate dies in state prison
A man serving two life sentences for two Rapid City murders died Sunday in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
The state Department of Corrections did not release Jimmy Weatherford’s cause of death.
Weatherford was convicted of killing two people in March 1986 at a Rapid City home owned by Talia Haefs. He shot and killed his common-law wife Angela Koricanek and Haefs. Weatherford also shot and seriously injured an acquaintance, David Engelbrecht.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.