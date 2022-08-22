Around the State

Sioux Falls man shot, killed
(AP) — The first homicide victim of the year in South Dakota’s largest city has been identified as a local man.
Police and family members say 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax was the victim shot this weekend in Sioux Falls.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death.
Clemens said officers responded to a report of a gunshot about 2 a.m. Saturday on the east side of the city. Police found Lomax at the scene suffering from what they believed to be a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officer involved shooting justified
South Dakota officials have determined that an officer involved in a Sioux Falls shooting was justified in using lethal force.
State Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of last month’s shooting of Sioux Falls resident Glenn Nisich, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics team member.
“The Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent, thorough and complete investigation into this incident at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department,” Vargo said.
Nisich was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a rural Minnehaha County home on July 2. At 2 a.m. on July 3, the Sioux Falls SWAT team was called to assist with a search warrant and the apprehension of Nisich at a home in east Sioux Falls.
The Crime Negotiations Unit was on scene speaking to Nisich on a cell phone. At 6:18 a.m., Nisich fired his gun toward a police drone and occupied homes.
The SWAT team member fired two shots at Nisich. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
“Law enforcement exhausted every reasonable option to safely bring Nisich into custody on his warrant before his statements and actions made it clear that deadly force was required,” Vargo said.
SF woman sentenced for laundering money
A Sioux Falls woman was sentenced last week to five years in federal prison for conducting wire/money transfers for selling drugs.
Rosa Elena Magana Madrigal, 64, was convicted of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Madrigal pleaded guilty on May 25.
She was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Gasoline prices dropping in South Dakota
Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 628 stations in the state, prices are 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.47 a gallon while the most expensive was $4.43, a difference of 96 cents per gallon.
Three suspects sought in double homicide
Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a double weekend homicide.
They are Sioux Falls resident Robert Yellow Bird, 17, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, and Chase Quick Bear, 20, and Rochelle Janis, 15, both from Rapid City.
Police are also looking for a beige Ford Taurus X that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 605-394-4131.
Kool Deadwood Nites
opens Wednesday
Kool Deadwood Nites will be held in historic Deadwood from Wednesday through Sunday.
In addition to classic cars, the event will include four free concert nights on Main Street and a parade.
Visit Deadwood.com or call (605) 578-1876 for more information.
