Around the State

SD receives $6.2M
in vaping settlement
South Dakota will receive nearly $6.2 million after a settlement related to an e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.
The agreement between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolved a two-year bipartisan investigation.
A dominant player in the vaping market, JUUL presented an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are illegal for youth to purchase. The company used young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.
“This is an important settlement and a good day for South Dakota’s youth,” the state's Attorney General Mark Vargo said. “It is well established that vaping is dangerous for young people and this action helps ensure that such products are not aimed specifically at them.”
Toddler's death
investigated in Clark
Officials are investigating the death of a toddler found in a vehicle in Clark east of Watertown on Tuesday.
At about 5 p.m. a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance. Before an ambulance arrived, medical professionals on scene determined that the child had died.
South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting Clark Police Department.
Zebra mussels found
in Blue Dog Lake
South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County east of Aberdeen.
A family found two adult zebra mussels on their dock over the Labor Day weekend, the department's Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis said. Game, Fish and Parks fisheries found an additional mussel on a rock in the water by the dock and another mussel on a neighboring dock.
Zebra mussels can render beaches unusable, clog water filtration pipes and destroy boat engines.
DSU one of seven
to receive funding
Dakota State University is one of seven institutions to receive part of a $14 million Innovation Corps grant.
The consortium also includes North Dakota State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, South Dakota State University, University of North Dakota, University of Wyoming and University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Dakota State’s portion will be $793,692 for five years.
The program involves pairing university-based innovators with regional entrepreneurs and businesspeople using I-Corps training principles. This Great Plains Hub will provide entrepreneurs with an immersive, eight-week experiential training program to prepare scientists and engineers beyond the university laboratory.
Free classes offered
to older residents
The South Dakota Department of Human Services, Dakota at Home and GetSetUp offers free online classes to residents 60 and older.
Taught by older adults, the 4,000-plus interactive classes are offered in art, business, cooking, creativity, finance, health, employment, languages, performing arts, social media, technology, travel and more.
To learn more, call Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673.
More land donated
for veterans' cemetery
The City of Sioux Falls recently donated 14 acres to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
This land is adjacent to the original 60 acres the city gifted to the department for a state veterans' cemetery.
Dedicated on Memorial Day 2021, the cemetery since that time has had more than 400 veterans and family members buried there. More than 1,600 pre-burial applications have been submitted.
Economic outlook
focus of seminar
The South Dakota Chamber’s 16th Annual Economic Outlook Seminar on Oct. 4 will focus on inflation and its impact on key sectors of the economy.
The event will be held 3-6 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Registration is $50 for in-person attendance and $30 for online viewing.
Joe Santos will present an update on the regional economy, addressing the current state of inflation and what may be on the horizon. Santos is the director and professor of economics in the Ness School of Management and Economics at South Dakota State.
