Around the State

National park road closed
National Park Service Route 5 in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry will be closed this winter for making improvements to the gravel road.
The project also will involve replacing three culverts and repairing broken timbers on a bridge over Highland Creek. The road is expected to reopen by late February.
The scenic route along the park’s eastern edge allows visitors to see wildlife and access trailheads.
SDSU’s band in Macy's parade
The state Department of Tourism has awarded a $50,000 grant to the South Dakota State University Marching Band to help pay for its appearance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“This will be the first time in 12 years the Department of Tourism’s Mount Rushmore float will not be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but there will still be a great South Dakota presence with the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band," Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said.
Last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was the highest-rated entertainment telecast of 2021, garnering more than 25 million viewers in addition to the 2.5 million who lined the parade route.
Spearfish school gets $15.4M renovation
A $15.4 million construction project at Spearfish High School’s career and technical education center is expected to completed in spring 2024
The project will add space for a medical science program, computer lab for robotics and automation, building trades and automotive technology, and additional classrooms.
The district will continue to offer courses such as its family and consumer science courses, business education, computer information technology, woodworking/cabinet making and welding.
Noem signs order to help fuel delivers
Gov. Kristi Noem signed a 30-day executive order exempting truckers from federal motor carrier regulations related to hours of service.
The waiver will address supply shortages reported by businesses and residents in part due to the needs of the fall harvest and preparation for winter.
Hours of service are suspended for truckers who deliver gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol, natural gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid and anhydrous ammonia.
Companies may not require or allow fatigued drivers to make deliveries.
Military personnel bridge dedications
On Nov. 11, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will dedicate two bridges in honor of separate veterans.
The Choteau Creek River Bridge on Highway 46 east of Wagner will be dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy Seaman Second Class Wayne Bridge. Bridge served during World War II on the USS Indianapolis. The Japanese torpedoed the ship on July 30, 1945, between Guam and Leyte. The vessel, along with 880 members, died in the Pacific Ocean.
A state Highway 34 bridge over the West Fork of the Vermillion River east of Howard will be dedicated in honor of U.S. Air Force Capt. Tommy Callies.
On August 1, 1969, Callies was commander of an F-4E aircraft on a strike mission. After releasing his bomb on target over South Vietnam, the aircraft crashed. He was listed as missing in action for one year and then his status was changed to killed in action.
Wind Cave offering free veteran tours
Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours on Veterans Day to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Tours of the Garden of Eden will begin at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be a tour of the fairgrounds. Visitors on both tours will see the boxwork formation for which the cave is famous.
The fairgrounds tour lasts 90 minutes and has 450 stairs. The one-hour Garden of Eden Tour has 150 stairs.
Cave temperature is 54 degrees. A light coat or sweater and sturdy walking shoes are recommended.
All tours begin at the visitor center off U.S. Highway 385. Tour space is limited and reservations are recommended by visiting recreation.gov. It costs $1 to make a reservation. Any ticket not reserved three days prior to the tour will be available for same-day purchase.
For more information, contact Wind Cave National Park at 605-745-4600.
BankWest donates $85K for complex
The South Dakota State Fair received an $85,000 donation from BankWest for The SHED, a new complex that will showcase the sheep industry.
The 40,000-square-foot facility will include a show arena, room for up to 1,000 head of sheep, an educational center, concrete flooring and restrooms. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning, information on the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture and the state’s rich agricultural history.
Headquartered in Pierre, BankWest has three branches in the Capital City.
Flags at half-staff for former lawmaker
On Friday, flags were flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in honor of former lawmaker O.L. “Larry” Anderson, who died on Tuesday.
A graduate of St Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, Anderson, 92, served as a state representative from 1971 to 1980 and lived in Sioux Falls.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Pruitt, a daughter, two sons and four stepchildren.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.