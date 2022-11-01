Around the State

Invasives found in Clear Lake
The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Clear Lake in northeastern South Dakota.
GFP has implemented their Zebra Mussel Rapid Response Team to deal with the infestation and will notify anglers, boaters and other recreational users of the zebra mussel presence within the lake. The team will place signs in access areas, engage boaters using the infested water, reiterate information on decontamination requirements and identify those who will be potentially affected by the infestation.
Native to the lakes of southern Russia and Ukraine, zebra mussels were accidentally introduced to numerous areas and have become an invasive species in many countries. Zebra mussels can render beaches unusable, clog water filtration pipes and destroy boat engines.
SD gas prices fall 6.9 cents per gallon
Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 628 stations.
Prices in the state are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.01 a gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.04 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon on Monday.
Celebrating success at SD State Fair
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair, which ran from Sept. 1-5, included more than 1,500 exhibitors, who entered more than 10,000 exhibits in open class livestock and non-livestock competitions.
The Arts & Education Building hosted 5,800 education exhibits. In addition, there were 9,300 4-H display exhibits, livestock exhibits and youth in action entries; 362 FFA exhibitors who showcased more than 950 entries; and more than 750 students and teachers who participated in South Dakota’s Largest Classroom.
Attendance was 192,279. Fairgoers spent more than $2.8 million on goods, concessions and carnival rides. Over $244,000 of tax revenue was generated.
Feds find Midwest beef, pork theft ring
AP — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semi-trailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Oct. 25 that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of semi-trailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.
The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Charging documents say federal investigators used phone records and GPS tracking devices on trucks being driven by three men from Miami to place the men in and around meatpacking plants where trailers of meat products were stolen. The documents don’t say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Peschong said on Oct. 26 that officials are still investigating those details.
Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.
On Oct. 20, investigators arrested 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all of Miami, in south Florida. Online court documents show they are charged with transporting stolen goods and money laundering in Florida’s federal court.
Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol’s bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.
An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.
