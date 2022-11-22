Man found not guilty in home theft
A Codington County jury has found a Watertown man not guilty of stealing items valued between $5,000 and $100,000 from a Watertown home in 2018.
A grand jury indicted Michael Alan Lawrence, 36, in July for felony grand theft.
Lawrence had a three-day trial before Circuit Judge Robert Spears.
NE woman killed in Brookings crash
A Lincoln, Nebraska, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings on Wednesday morning.
Kelley Rodriguez, 40, died after the driver of a Mack truck hit the rear of her sport utility vehicle and pushed it into a ditch on Interstate 29.
The driver of the truck, James Vaniperen of Davis, received serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Three charged with man’s murder
Aberdeen police have charged three people with the murder of a man who had been missing since Oct. 23.
Joshua Ortley was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault for the death of Simon Deng, police said. Police charged Kyle Three Legs with aiding Ortley in kidnapping and Cecilia Walking Bull with accessory after-the-fact to aggravated kidnapping.
Aberdeen police, assisted by the FBI, found Deng on Thursday in rural northeast South Dakota.
Gas prices drop 7.6 cents in SD
Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 628 stations.
Prices in the state are 15.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $2.93 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.
Committee studying bar admissions process
The state Supreme Court has appointed a group of South Dakota attorneys to study the process for admitting attorneys to practice law in the state.
With technical assistance from the National Center for State Courts and Access Lex, the committee will review the current bar admissions process, including the assessment of character and fitness of applicants. The order also tasks the committee to develop recommendations to the court for an admission process that continues to support South Dakota’s effort to recruit and retain licensed attorneys.
Littering cleaned up in Belle Fourche
Several agencies and volunteers recently spent a day at Belle Fourche Reservoir removing old tires, vehicle seats, furniture and additional trash.
The Bureau of Land Management and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks asks that visitors put trash into one of the 17 dumpsters or pack it out.
Reclamation, in partnership with volunteers, manages Belle Fourche’s public federal lands. If problems persist, Reclamation will consider reducing access to the reservoir.
There are 289 Reclamation project areas that have developed recreation facilities and opportunities available for public use. More than 100 are managed by a federal recreation partner.
Vermillion farm receives 2022 producer honors
The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association and state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has recognized a Vermillion farm as the 2022 Specialty Crop Producer of the Year.
Sam and Heidi Heikes of Heikes Family Farm were honored for the farm started 12 years ago. Sam Heikes had failing health two years ago and his daughter, Heidi, stepped in to save the farm business.
Carol Geu, a shareholder with Heikes Farm’s community supported agriculture program, nominated the farm for the award.
“I love knowing who grows my food and the agricultural practices they use when growing their fruits and vegetables,” Geu said.
The farm communicates with shareholders, both individual and commercial, letting participants know what produce to expect each week. They also started a Facebook group just for shareholders where members exchange recipes.
