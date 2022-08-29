Around the State

RC man claims jackpot share
While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable.
The Rapid City resident became South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner when he claimed half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket as a result of the July drawing was purchased in Watertown.
While Nielsen’s $63,221 prize generated excitement, he didn’t learn the news immediately. As Nielsen’s winning numbers were drawn, he was in a hospital recuperating from surgery.
“On the 22nd of July, I was in surgery for a liver transplant,” Nielsen said. “I didn’t bother checking my ticket because I was so out of it.”
Nielsen is recovering from that surgery. His recovery and his prize combined to give him a new outlook.
“I got really sick with my liver, but I continued to play,” Nielsen said. “The days were long and hard, but now I have a whole new life in front me.”
He hopes to buy a new set of golf clubs and a 60th-birthday fly fishing trip to Wyoming.
Nielsen purchased his tickets at Maverik in Rapid City.
Special activities for SD State Fair
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair in Huron, from Thursday through Monday, will offer promotional days.
On Wednesday, fairgoers can get in at no cost.
Thursday will be Value Added Ag Day. Attendees can experience value added agriculture in South Dakota. The Value Added Ag Development Center has helped start or expand products from crops and livestock across the state.
On Friday, Prostrollo Motors on east Highway 14 in Huron will give away $1-off coupons for the gate admission.
Saturday is South Dakota Farmers Union Day. The group will host events celebrating the family farmers, ranchers and rural communities. Highlighting the day is the annual Farmer’s Share Luncheon in the tent near the Freedom Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In comparison to the $13 retail price of the meal, attendees will pay just 35 cents for a meal that showcases the farmer’s share of retail food dollars.
Investigators determine deadly shooting justified
Investigators determined a deadly police shooting of a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man was justified.
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation said Sioux Falls police and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office did nothing wrong during the Aug. 9 shooting of Jacob Michael James after James shot at officers multiple times.
Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force spotted a car with four occupants in a known drug area, conducting apparent illegal drug activity. Sioux Falls police stopped the car and two men, including James, got out and ran.
When police ordered both to the ground, James fired shots at investigators. Two officers
returned fire and James continued to shoot. James was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
“Based on body camera footage, dashboard mounted footage, interviews and additional evidence including spent shell casings from James’ weapon, our investigation determined that reasonable officers present at the scene faced clear and present danger to themselves and bystanders,” Vargo said.
SD welcome centers upgraded to Wi-Fi
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing free access to wireless internet at interstate welcome centers near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot.
In recent years, the Department of Tourism has partnered with the Department of Transportation on remodels of the Wilmot, Valley Springs and Vermillion welcome centers.
The Department of Tourism employs 40 travel counselors at the welcome centers from late May through early October. The counselors provide travel advice, brochures and other printed material for area attractions.
