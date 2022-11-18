Around the State

A Trent man will serve 30 years in prison for bringing a large quantity of methamphetamine from Arizona to South Dakota through the mail and by vehicle.
Christopher Daniels, 49, then distributed the meth to others who resold it.
Daniels pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
Beginning on an unknown date and continuing to about December 2021, Daniels, along with at least 14 co-conspirators delivered methamphetamine within Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The investigation shows the ring brought in more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
This is Daniels’ third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution.
Family donates for track chairs
The Steve Peterson family donated money to the state Parks and Wildlife Foundation to buy up to 30 all-terrain track chairs and trailers.
The gift is in memory of Peterson’s wife, Cathy.
“The plan is to have the chairs spread throughout the state and available for various outdoor activities including, but not limited to, park and trail enjoyment, hunting, and fishing,” Kristina Coby, executive director of the foundation, said.
Hermosa receives wastewater fines
The state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has fined the Town of Hermosa $13,000 for failing to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on farm land.
“Hermosa has addressed these violations,” DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts said. “However, this penalty reinforces the need for permit compliance to protect the public and the environment.”
DANR required Hermosa to submit an updated best management plan for land application and required two officials to obtain permission prior to land applying wastewater.
Hermosa is working on a wastewater treatment facility expansion project. Starting on April 1, the town will be required to submit quarterly progress reports on the status of the upgrades.
Jury convicts man on gun, drug charges
A federal jury convicted a Sioux Falls man of being a felon who is prohibited from having a gun and possession of methamphetamine.
Mark James Olson, 35, had a loaded semi-automatic handgun when he was arrested on June 28, 2021, in Sioux Falls.
