Record 16 pounds fentanyl seized
Police seized a state-record 16 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills valued at $2 million during a traffic stop in northeastern South Dakota.
During the seizure, a Robert County Sheriff’s deputy found 3.4 pounds of fentanyl powder and 53,000 counterfeit pills laced with the deadly drug.
Two people were arrested, but their identities were not released due to a continuing investigation.
Fentanyl is a high-risk drug for addiction and dependence. It can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with alcohol, heroin or cocaine.
USD’s medical program gets full accreditation
The University of South Dakota’s Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice has received accreditation by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Education.
The degree will prepare registered nurses to become certified registered nurse anesthetists.
The program’s first classes will start in the spring.
Nurse anesthetists provide anesthesia care in hospitals in four out of five South Dakota counties.
USD is the only public university in the state to offer the DNAP degree.
The initial five-year accreditation period will follow with reaccreditation in 2028 for 10 more years.
Soybean growers donate $40K to Feeding SD
South Dakota Soybean growers made a $40,000 donation to Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork.
The organization purchased 20,000 pounds of pork loin for Feeding South Dakota’s 250 partners including food pantries, meal sites and shelters.
“We’re thankful that soybean farmers are bringing food to the table of families facing hunger in South Dakota with this donation,” Lori Dykstra, chief executive officer of Feeding South Dakota, said.
Tourism department wins marketing award
The South Dakota Department of Tourism will be honored at the annual Adrian Awards ceremony for travel marketing by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International in February in Los Angeles.
The awards recognize travel marketing organizations for innovative sales and marketing efforts in advertising, public relations and digital marketing.
The department’s “Go Great Places” campaign brought 13.5 million visitors to the state in 2021.
Black Hills ‘72 flood in Friday program
The Journey Museum and Learning Center will host a presentation in the 1972 Black Hills Flood at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Wells Fargo Theater.
Jim Kinyon will talk about the late Father William O’Connell and how he founded Catholic Social Services during the disaster.
USD offers elementary Ed. degree in Sioux Falls
In response to a statewide shortage of qualified teachers, the University of South Dakota School of Education now offers the bachelor of science in elementary education at its Sioux Falls campus.
USD’s program was the first in the state to incorporate a yearlong residency into the four-year program.
Lightcast data indicates that the demand for teachers in the state is 13 percent higher than the national average. At the South Dakota Teacher Compensation Review Board Summit, presenters shared that the number of unfilled teaching vacancies in South Dakota was higher during the 2020-2021 school year than the prior four years.
