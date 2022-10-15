Around the State

Predictions for sunflower harvest up 53 percent
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that this year's sunflower production increase 53 percent over 2021.
The forecast for 2022 sunflower production is 2.91 billion pounds up 1.91 billion pounds a year earlier.
In South Dakota, the average yield is forecast at 1,912 pounds per acre, up 280 pounds from last year.
Area planted nationwide, at 1.69 million acres, is up 1 percent from the June estimate and up 31 percent from last year. Sunflower growers expect to harvest 1.63 million acres, up 2 percent from the June forecast and up 31 percent from 2021.
The forecasted production in North Dakota, the leading sunflower producing state this year, is 1.30 billion pounds, an increase of 70 percent from 2021. The average yield in both North Dakota and South Dakota will be the second highest on record, if realized.
Wind farm gets OK to move power lines
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has given permission for a proposed wind farm to move electric utility lines.
The Sweetland Wind Farm is approved for up to 71 turbines in southeast Hand County six miles southeast of Miller.
Social Security sees 8.7 percent for 2023
South Dakotans who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will receive an 8.7 percent increase in funding in 2023.
On average, benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January.
Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000.
Student-made beer headed to game
Augustana University Athletics and Remedy Brewing Co. will launch Brew 'N Gold at JJ's Beer Garden during Saturday's football game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.
Remedy Brewing Co., owned by Augustana alumni Matthew Hastad and Tyler Jepperson, partnered with the university to create Brew 'N Gold. The name came from students in Augustana's Beer, Bread & Brie course.
The Brew 'N Gold is the first in a line of beverages created, named and illustrated through collaboration between local breweries and students in the brewing and fermentation minor.
The Brew 'N Gold will be available for retail in cans with a label designed by student Cadence Stewart.
New in 2022, fans can take their alcoholic beverages to their seats during football games with the exception of the alcohol-free zones.
SD 6th highest for truck accidents
South Dakota ranks sixth in the nation for fatal crashes involving trucks, according to data collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In South Dakota, 12.6 percent of fatal crashes in 2020 involved trucks.
Wyoming had the highest percentage of vehicle accidents involving trucks, with almost 20 percent of all fatal crashes.
The states with the higher number of truck accidents are dominantly located in the middle of the country. Washington, D.C., had the lowest rate with 4 percent.
GFP votes against pets in cabins
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission voted 5-1 to prohibit pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas.
Previously, guests could pay $10 per reservation to include a pet.
After the vote, an amended proposal was introduced that would allow dogs and cats in camping facilities. The measure passed and public comment is being taken for the next 60 days.
SD recognized for disease prevention
The Center for Disease Control has recognized five states, including South Dakota, for their accomplishments on the Project Firstline program.
South Dakota was the only state recognized for marketing an infection-prevention program.
Project Firstline is a national collaborative to educate and train healthcare workers on infectious disease prevention. The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care leads the program in the state in partnership with the CDC and the state Department of Health.
Former AG dies at 100 years old
Former South Dakota Attorney General Gordon Mydland died on Tuesday at age 100 at a Brookview nursing home.
Mydland, who had owned a music store in Pierre, also served as a state senator from 1963-1968 and a Third Circuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II.
Mydland graduated from South Dakota State College in 1947. In 1956, he received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he met Esther Lorraine "Lorrie" Grange. They married May 29, 1958.
Mydland opened a private law practice in Brookings, eventually becoming state’s attorney for Brookings County.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2000 and married Delores Kempter Kurvink in December 2012.
SD students beat national ACT average
South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states.
The ACT is used to get into colleges throughout the country and for scholarship consideration.
Nationally, the composite score for public school students fell slightly from 20.3 in 2021 to 19.8 in 2022, while South Dakota’s public school average of 21.6 stayed steady.
Mickelsons named USD Legacy Family
The Mickelson family is the 2022 Coyote Legacy Family of the Year for its generations who have attended the University of South Dakota.
The award celebrates a multigenerational Coyote family for their personal and professional achievements. The Mickelson family will be recognized during Dakota Days at the Unleash Your Legacy reception at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Mickelson family’s USD legacy began in the 1920s when George T. Mickelson became the first to graduate from the School of Law in 1927. His brother, Clarence, graduated with his bachelor’s in history in 1930 and met his wife, Gladys, on campus.
George T. Mickelson served as student body president while at USD and went on to serve as South Dakota's 18th governor.
George T. and Madge Mickelson’s children Janice Mickelson Carmody, Lavon Mickelson Meyers, Patricia Mickelson Adam and George S. Mickelson received degrees from USD.
