Around the State

Man receives 30 years for abuse
A federal judge sentenced a McLaughlin man to 30 years to life in prison for sexually abusing two children on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in McLaughlin in 2017.
During a Wednesday trial in Aberdeen, a jury found Jerome Moses Goodhouse Jr., 30, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and witness tampering. Sentencing followed.
A federal grand jury indicted Goodhouse in January.
The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted the investigation.
USD to sell beer at athletic events
The University of South Dakota in Vermillion will begin selling beer during Coyote athletic events in the DakotaDome and Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The South Dakota Board of Regents approved the measure, which will begin with Coyote volleyball matches against California State University Bakersfield and West Virginia on Sept. 9.
In the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, beer will be sold at the concession stands. In the DakotaDome, beer will be sold out of the concession stands on the west side and standalone alcoves on the east side.
Fans must show a valid ID and will receive wristbands after their first purchase.
Fourth person sentenced in robbery
U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann on Monday sentenced Tiffany Bernard, 30, of Sisseton to a maximum 15 years in federal prison for her role in a 2105 robbery and assault.
The judge also ordered Bernard to pay $300,359 for the victim’s medical expenses and lost wages.
Bernard and Sisseton co-defendants Brendon Javon Jacob Rodlund, 32; Andrew David Renville, 34; and Randall Delbert Pumpkinseed, 33; between Nov. 16 and 17 assaulted a person during a robbery at Dry Wood Lake near Sisseton.
Rodlund and Renville were sentenced to 15 years each and Pumpkinseed got 13 years in prison.
SD businesses honored with ethics awards
Three businesses from South Dakota have received the Torch Awards for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.
Recipients were The Plumber Inc., JPC IT Solutions and Click Rain Inc.
The Plumber is a contractor in Belle Fourche that helps local homeowners or businesses with plumbing issues.
JPC IT Solutions of Sioux Falls and was founded upon the idea of helping IT professionals find solutions for the best value.
Click Rain Inc. of Sioux Falls offers high performance web solutions and digital marketing strategies.
Students changing college plans due to COVID
Young adults are changing their educational plans due to COVID-19, according to Josh Driskell, a public relations specialist with QuoteWizard by LendingTree.
A team of analysts found that 25 percent of South Dakota students are not returning to college this year because of COVID-19.
Findings for South Dakota showed that 4,775 potential students canceled all college classes, 19 percent changed schools, 14 percent are taking classes online and 28 percent are taking fewer classes.
Cherry Creek Man receives sentence
A Cherry Creek man will serve two years and nine months in federal prison for punching a woman in the face, breaking several bones.
U.S District Court Chief Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Timothy Red Elk, 42, on Monday.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, Red Elk knocked on the door of the victim’s home in Cherry Creek. When she opened the door, Red Elk asked for her son.
The woman said he was sleeping and began to close the door. Red Elk started punching her in the face and stopped when the victim’s daughter pushed him out the door. The assault was unprovoked.
Red Elk on May 19 pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.
