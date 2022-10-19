Around the State

Former South Dakota Gov. Harvey Wollman died of natural causes on Tuesday, his family announced.
Wollman, the last Democrat to hold the office of governor in the state, was 87.
He ran successfully as a Democrat for the State Senate in 1968 and was elected to three consecutive terms. He joined the ticket as Gov. Richard Kneip's Lt. Gov. in 1974 and became governor in 1978 when Kneip was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Singapore.
After serving as governor, Wollman was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to be a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army. He served as chairman of the Board of Trustees at Huron College and at Huron Regional Medical Center.
Wollman and his wife, Anne, were married for 63 years.
Funeral services will be announced at a later time.
Children’s shelter opens in Sioux Falls
Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety has opened a new shelter in Sioux Falls.
The agency operates the 24-hour emergency shelter and services for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and neglect.
The new 48,000-square-foot facility increased capacity from 40 beds in 24 rooms to 96 beds in 38 bedrooms to alleviate chronic overcrowding.
Winning ticket sold in Mitchell
Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner.
The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second-prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East at 1000 S. Burr St. in Mitchell.
Thursday’s prize marks the ninth Lucky for Life second prize winner since the game’s South Dakota debut in 2017.
SD man wins big walleye tournament
Sioux Falls professional walleye angler Ted Takasaki along with his partner, Dave Randash of Dilworth, North Dakota, won the International Walleye Tournament in Manitoba, Canada.
Their catch was anchored by a 30-inch, 8.5-pound Greenback walleye. Takasaki and
Randash caught eight walleyes that weighed 37.03 pounds and defeated the second-place team by more than 5 pounds.
The tournament was held on the Winnipeg River out of Pine Falls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.