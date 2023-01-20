Around the State

SD lawmakers consider
$220M for housing, water
(AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a pair of infrastructure funding bills that would allocate over $220 million to housing and water supply projects.
A proposal to allocate $200 million for workforce housing projects is set for a final vote in the House this week, while the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday recommended the Legislature's budget appropriations committee consider a proposal to allocate $22 million to water supply projects.
The funding would come alongside a $600 million package the Legislature passed last year to send federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to water supply projects.
South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems executive director Kurt Pfeifle said the infrastructure bill passed in 2022 was essential to hundreds of water projects, such as a drinking water pipeline system that services 28 communities in central South Dakota. The $22 million funding package discussed on Thursday would add two new projects.
"It was an easy shot in the arm," Pfeifle said. "The water infrastructure in South Dakota has been lagging for quite a few years and a lot of things have been sitting on the shelves waiting to be built. There haven't been resources to build until American Rescue Plan Act."
SD lawmakers push trans
youth health care ban
(AP) — A group of South Dakota Republican lawmakers introduced a bill on Tuesday outlawing gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, pushing the state to join at least a dozen others considering anti-transgender legislation this year.
The South Dakota bill, unveiled at a state Capitol news conference, aims to keep children younger than 18 from accessing puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy or surgeries that enable them to present as a gender different from the sex on their birth certificate. It would also punish doctors who provide the care by revoking their medical license and exposing them to civil litigation.
Though other proposals aimed at trans youth have found mixed success in the Republican-controlled Statehouse, critics said that even bringing the proposals sends a harmful message to trans children.
"Gender-affirming care is a critical part for helping transgender adolescents succeed in school, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family and really, truly live authentically to who they are," Democratic Rep. Erin Healy said.
But Republican Rep. Jon Hansen, one of the lawmakers pushing the bill, argued that puberty was a "natural cure" for gender dysphoria, which is the distress felt when someone's gender expression does not match their gender identity.
"This is a mental health problem that needs to be addressed," Republican Rep. Bethany Soye, who is the bill's primary sponsor, said.
The World Professional Association for Transgender Health said last year that teens experiencing gender dysphoria could start taking hormones at age 14 and can have certain surgeries at ages 15 or 17. The group acknowledged potential risks but said it was unethical to withhold early treatments, which can improve psychological well-being and reduce suicide risk.
However, conservative state lawmakers across the country have targeted trans health care. Last year, Arkansas and Alabama passed similar bans. But both were blocked by federal courts.
Johnson named to
Agriculture committee
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced his committee assignments for the 118th Congress. Johnson will serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
The 118th Congress marks Johnson’s third term on the Agriculture Committee and his second term on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Within the rest of congress, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., will be serving on the Senate Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Committee on Foreign Relations, Committee on Indian Affairs, as well as the Committee on Veterans' Affairs.
Likewise, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., will serve on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, plus the Committee on Finance.
