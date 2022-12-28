Riders complete trip honoring victims
(AP) — Dakota tribal members have completed what could be their final annual 330-mile ride on horseback to honor 40 of their ancestors who were killed in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the riders arrived in Mankato on Monday morning after setting out from Lower Brule, South Dakota. The riders endured two snowstorms and frigid days. Hundreds of people cheered the riders’ arrival in Mankato.
“I felt the ancestors protected us and were with us all the way,” Andrea Eastman said.
The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took to a reservation in South Dakota. The U.S. government moved tribal members to that state following the mass hanging of 38 tribal members on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Two others were later captured and hanged.
The executions were designed to punish the tribal members for participating in the war.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was among the crowd that greeted the riders. He apologized for how the Dakota were treated and said teaching indigenous studies in Minnesota schools is a start toward reconciliation.
Some Minnesota schools require ethnic studies. State lawmakers could consider a bill this session to mandate such studies statewide.
This year’s ride will be the last one set up by the original organizers. They say they’re stepping away, but Eastman said the rides could resume in the future.
“For this ride, it’s the last,” Eastman said. “But we’ll be coming again. Stay tuned.”
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners’ sentences to parole.
Noem’s office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison.
Noem said that the prisoners have earned a second chance and present a low risk of recidivism. The prisoners are Danielle Blakney; Jamie Christine Bosone; Jerome R. Ferguson; Britni Jean Goodhart; Connie Hirsch; Tammy Kvasnicka; and Whitney Renae Turney.
No one immediately responded to an email The Associated Press sent to the general inbox for Noem’s office on Monday morning inquiring about each prisoner’s conviction history.
Crop growers Ed. program coming
On Jan. 10, the South Dakota Pulse Crop Growers and Council will host an educational program for producers and others interested in or already growing field peas, lentils and chickpeas.
The pulse crop educational event will provide some information with speakers from North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University covering areas such as weed and disease management, variety selection, food quality and utilization.
This event is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the AmericInn in Fort Pierre beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pre-registration is required by emailing director@sdpulsecouncil.org by 5 p.m. on Jan. 6.
State resuming paper title printing
The state’s Department of Revenue remains on track to receive an updated shipment of title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February 2023.
The state uses paper that includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against title fraud. This issue is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic when other states decreased the number of titles they issued, and vendors who produce this special paper reduced their supply accordingly.
Throughout this shortage, the Motor Vehicle Division has continued to work with individuals and dealerships who need paper titles. To date, 5,114 requests for a paper title have been submitted since the delay began, with more than 76.5 percent of those reviewed receiving approval.
The division continues to process titles as they are received from county offices.
Tourism conference coming to Pierre
The South Dakota Department of Tourism will host the 2023 South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism from Jan. 17-19 in Pierre. Online registration for the conference is open, and those interested in tourism, marketing and hospitality are encouraged to attend.
“The 2023 South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism has an outstanding lineup of well-respected keynote speakers and industry experts who will provide insight on marketing trends, consumer travel intentions and leadership,” James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism said in a release. “This is a phenomenal opportunity for those in travel and tourism, and those interested in learning more about the industry, to come together to learn and make valuable connections.”
On Jan. 19, the conference will host an awards gala that will honor and recognize industry members for their contributions to tourism and highlight the 2022 economic impact of the tourism industry in South Dakota. Online registration closes on Jan. 11. Full registration is $300, the student fee is $75 and the single-day fee is $175. On-site registration is available from Jan. 17-19 for $350.
For more information about the 2023 South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism or to register, visit SouthDakotaTourismConference.com.
