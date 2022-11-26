Deadrick named deputy secretary of state
Pierre’s Thomas Deadrick has been appointed Deputy Secretary of State.
“As an attorney, former legislator and former deputy, Deadrick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position that will be invaluable to me,” Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson said during her Wednesday announcement. “Tom has a long history of service to our state and the people of South Dakota, and I am thrilled to have him as part of my team.”
Deadrick served as deputy of business services from 2015-2018 under former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs.
A graduate of Platte High School, Deadrick earned a bachelor’s from South Dakota State University and holds a doctor of dental surgery degree from Loyola University School of Dentistry, Chicago and a law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.
He practiced dentistry in Philip for five years before transitioning to law. Deadrick practiced law in Philip and Parker and served as state’s attorney in Turner and Charles Mix counties.
From 1995-2014, he operated Deadrick Law Office and Platte Title Co. in Platte.
A Republican, Deadrick served in the state House from 2003-2010 and was speaker of the House from 2007-2008.
Since 2019, he has worked as an assistant attorney general for South Dakota.
Deadrick and his wife, Cindy, have two grown daughters.
Pierre resident named Lake Area Tech president
Pierre resident Tiffany Sanderson has been named the new president at Lake Area Tech.
A Lemmon native, Sanderson holds degrees from South Dakota State University and University of South Dakota and is the current Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education.
Prior to that, she served as a senior policy advisor to Noem.
Sanderson’s start date is Jan. 1. She’ll be the school’s sixth president and replaces Mike Cartney, who’s retiring at the end of the year.
Regional water system holds annual conference
Western Dakota Regional Water System will host its second annual conference and meeting on Tuesday at the New Underwood Community Center.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-SD, will deliver the opening message.
WDRWS plans, constructs and manages the delivery of Missouri River water to communities, tribes and other rural water systems throughout western South Dakota.
The nonprofit has applied for a $1 million grant from the State Water Resources Management System that would require a 25 percent match. So far $193,500 of $250,000 has been raised. Contributors include West River Lyman Jones Water System, $25,000; City of New Underwood, $1,000; Pennington County, $50,000; City of Rapid City, $100,000; Meade County, $7,500; and Rapid Valley Sanitary District-Water Service, $10,000.
Noem receives record- breaking fundraising
Nearly 100,000 supporters for Gov. Kristi Noem from the 50 states donated a total of $19.1 million to her re-election campaign.
“We broke records for most donations from South Dakota residents,” Noem said. “I am humbled by this record-breaking support.”
On Nov. 8, she garnered 62 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Jamie Smith’s 33 percent.
Noem’s fundraising total and the number of unique campaign donors set a record for South Dakota elections. She also set the record for most votes received by a candidate for South Dakota governor.
Man sentenced in sexual contact
A Parmelee man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for having sexual contact with a minor.
Hehaka Thunder Hawk, 39, in August pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto Lange.
The incident occurred between Sept. 1 and 30, 2020.
White River Schools gets $1.5M donation
A rural western South Dakota school district is one of several across the country to receive a surprise donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.
White River School District got $1.5 million from Scott, who has a 4 percent stake in Amazon. She has donated just under $2 billion over the last seven months to hundreds of organizations.
White River is known for its basketball legacy and serves 415 students, nearly all of whom are housed under one roof in the town of 500. About 90 percent of students are Native American, and the school district stretches about 900 square miles.
Porcupine man receives manslaughter sentence
A Porcupine man will serve 2.5 years for killing a man after his gun went off while getting into a vehicle.
Cassian Richards, 21, got into a fight at a home near Porcupine in February. Richards fled the home with the semi-automatic firearm and got into a vehicle. While getting into the vehicle, the gun discharged and the victim was hit.
Noem orders half-staff flags for former rep
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol on Dec. 10 in honor of former state Rep. Debra Anderson.
Funeral services for Anderson will be held that day at Farina United Methodist Church in Illinois.
Anderson, who died on Nov. 10, served in the state House from 1977-1989 and was the first and only female to serve as speaker of the House.
In 1988, South Dakota attracted national attention with an early presidential primary. Anderson backed Vice President George Bush, who defeated Dole and was elected that fall. President Bush appointed Anderson to serve in his administration as deputy assistant to the president and director of intergovernmental affairs.
Toy drive expected to serve 1,000 kids
The Cheyenne River Youth Project expects to serve more than 1,000 children during its Wo Otúh’an Wi Toy Drive.
The nonprofit is CRYP’s longest-running program. Each year, it serves Lakota families in 20 communities across the 2.8 million-acre Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, an area that is the same size as the state of Connecticut.
To adopt a wish list, visit lakotayouth.org/toy-drive.
Elk Point nursing home closing
Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point will close on Jan. 14 due to a combination of underfunding of Medicaid, a staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 12 percent of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years. Other closures include centers in Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.
SF man sentenced for failure to register
A Sioux Falls man convicted of failure to register as a sex offender was placed on three months probation.
U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Ricky Jason Bedlingon, 43, on Monday.
A federal grand jury indicted Bedlington in September 2021. He pled guilty on Aug. 29.
The conviction stems from Bedlington failing to register as a sex offender between May 28, 2021, and May 31, 2021. He had previously been convicted of a sex offense in state court.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.