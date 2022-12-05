Around the State

Hughes County Sixth Circuit Court Judge Bridget Mayer swore in Secretary of State Monae Johnson and Deputy Secretary Thomas Deadrick of Pierre on Monday.
Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Johnson after Secretary of State Steve Barnett resigned before the end of his term on Jan. 2. Barnett will take over as general manager of the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.
Johnson defeated Barnett for the Republican party’s nomination last summer during the state convention and won the General Election in November. After serving the remaining month of Barnett’s term, Johnson will begin her four-year term.
Deadrick has served as deputy of business services from 2015-2018 under former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs. A Republican, Deadrick served in the state House from 2003-2010 and was speaker of the House from 2007-2008. Since 2019, he has worked as an assistant attorney general for South Dakota.
Summerset man gets prison in drug case
A Summerset man will serve 16 months in federal prison for distributing a substance containing heroin and fentanyl to a person in Rapid City.
Thomas Beetem, 27, in July pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. A grand jury indicted him in February.
Mobridge hospital clinics recognized
This month’s Hometown Healthcare Heroes recipient is Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics.
To help member facilities with workforce needs, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations launched the Hometown Healthcare Heroes. This storytelling campaign is designed to recognize career opportunities at member facilities and celebrate the people who work there.
SF man gets 10 years in prison
A Sioux Falls man will serve 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine during a controlled purchase.
Police later stopped Willie Gene Murphy Jr., 51, and found 14 grams of meth. At his home, police found an additional 124 grams, two pistols and an assault rifle. The drugs were 100 percent pure methamphetamine.
A felon, Murphy was prohibited from owning guns.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Sept. 1. A jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Sept. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.