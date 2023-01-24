Around the State

SD bill would require
student crimes reporting
(AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee advanced a proposal on Tuesday that requires law enforcement to tell schools when students threaten violence and violate drug and alcohol policies. The bill, which came about after a period of research into school safety last summer, next faces a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.
An organization that represents school administrators said that when schools know about criminal incidents involving their students, they can intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. Rob Monson, the executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota, referenced a recent incident in which a student was arrested at school after police connected him with a string of crimes, including car theft, possession of firearms and illegal drugs, and assaulting his sister.
Law enforcement groups oppose the proposal, saying the two institutions already communicate. They worry that spreading sensitive information could damage the individuals involved.
Democratic State Sen. Shawn Bordeaux voted to dismiss the proposal, concerned that it would add another layer to criminalization that at-risk youth face.
Grant Flynn, who is lobbying with the South Dakota State's Attorneys Association, said, "It's a solution looking for a problem and creates additional onus on law enforcement."
Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Erin Tobin had discussed the issue with superintendents across the state and found that because an existing bill only suggests law enforcement notify schools, an amendment to require communication between the two agencies.
"When it's not consistently happening, students are placed right back in school, sometimes where the victim is present," Tobin said. "That is a huge risk to the victim and the offender, and it's just not a safe environment."
Noem threatens charges
for abortion pills
(AP) — On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem, along with South Dakota's Republican attorney general, said the state would prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills.
The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are "subject to felony prosecution" if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.
"South Dakota will continue to enforce all laws including those that respect and protect the lives of the unborn," Noem and Jackley said in the letter.
Earlier this month, the FDA formally updated labeling for abortion pills to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense them, so long as they complete a certification process.
The change could expand access at online pharmacies. People can get a prescription via telehealth consultation with a health professional and then receive the pills through the mail, where permitted by law.
Still, in states like South Dakota, the rule change's impact has been blunted by laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills as abortion-rights proponents bring test cases to challenge state restrictions.
Noem says cell
phone number hacked
(AP) — On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem said that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.
The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term.
"Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."
Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.