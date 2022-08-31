Around the State

Sturgis tax revenue
drops from 2021
Tax revenue from the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was 14 percent lower than 2021.
The state collected $1.54 million in tax revenue at this year’s 10-day August event, compared to $1.7 million in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
Total traffic at the 2022 rally was also down. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s final traffic tally was 492,535 vehicles, a 6.3 percent decline from 2021.
Renovations underway
for state agencies
Final renovations are underway at the Atlas Building in Spearfish for five state agencies.
Spearfish Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Kory Menken said lease agreements were secured with the departments of Social Services, Health, Human Services, Labor and Public Safety to create a “one-stop-shop” for the agencies in Spearfish.
In May, Spearfish city officials agreed to increase its initial Spearfish Economic Revolving Fund loan of $1.4 million by $600,000, with an additional $400,000 investment from SEDC to complete $2.4 million in renovations.
The state is building a similar one-stop complex in Rapid City. That 100,000-square-foot facility will house the departments of Social Services, Health, Human Services, Environment and Natural Resources and Revenue; South Dakota Lottery; and the bureaus of Information Technology and Administration.
RC man sentenced
for threatening witness
A Rapid City man will serve 6.5 years in federal prison for threatening someone who had provided information to police about a drug conspiracy in which he was involved.
A federal grand jury in December indicted Edward Martin, 50, for obstructing justice by retaliating against a witness. Martin was found guilty during an Aug. 1 trial.
He made threatening comments to the individual in an attempt to dissuade the individual from testifying against Martin’s co-conspirators.
He is also serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to sell methamphetamine.
Beer garden expanded
for Augustana football
An expansion of JJ's Beer Garden for Augustana football games at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls will be part of the gameday experience for the 100th season of Augustana football.
After a 2021 season with the beer garden in K-O Stadium, fans will be allowed to drink alcohol throughout much of the stadium. Sales will remain in the beer garden and fans can take their beverage back to their seats.
JJ's Wine, Spirits and Cigars will continue to manage the beer garden. The beer garden will close at the end of the third quarter.
Freedom Fighter
Award presented
South Dakota Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for combating human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey.
The award was presented during a Saturday fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott.
Strand has worked in law enforcement for more than 24 years, including a stint as chief of police in Martin. A Rapid City native, she serves today as part of the Division of Criminal Investigation.
Hospital secures
$13.6M fed loan
Bennett County Hospital in Martin has received a $13.6 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a $15 million renovation.
The hospital also received a $ 2 million Block Grant for a new emergency room, new patient and visitor entrance, new patient rooms as well as a major remodeling in the physical therapy, lab and outpatient services area.
RC man imprisoned
for child pornography
A former captain with the Salvation Army will serve 17.5 years in federal prison after investigators found him in possession of more than 10,000 recordings and images of child pornography including penetration of infants and toddlers.
Javier Clark Moreno, 41, of Rapid City, admitted to viewing and collecting child pornography since the early 2000's.
Moreno was convicted of receipt of child pornography and sentenced on Aug. 16 by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken.
Moreno will be required to register as a sex offender.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.