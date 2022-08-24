Around the State

Salute to veterans planned for state fair
The South Dakota State Fair will host a salute to veterans at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 on the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage.
Gov. Kristi Noem and Midwest Honor Flight President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Van Beek will be keynote speakers.
All veterans and military personnel will receive free gate admission.
On Sept. 2, fairgoers are encouraged to wear red in support of deployed troops and join for a group photo at 1:45 p.m. at the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage. The photo that will be sent to the troops.
Augustana set to welcome near-record incoming class
Augustana University in Sioux Falls will welcome one of its largest incoming classes this fall with more than 550 full-time undergraduate students.
The largest incoming class at Augustana was in 1970 with 594 first-year students; the second largest was in 1974 with 539 first-year students.
Last fall, Augustana welcomed 466 first-year students — the third-largest freshman class reported in the previous 30 years at the university.
Included in the near-record incoming class this fall are 72 first-year international students — a new record for Augustana. In total, AU will be home to about 200 transfer, exchange and continuing international students from 48 countries this fall.
Man imprisoned for woman’s death
A Wanblee man will serve 8.5 years in prison for beating a woman who fell in the snow while fleeing and died of hypothermia.
Paige Aaron Chipps, 32, was wearing boots when he kicked the woman in her home in Wanblee in February 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. After falling in the snow, she couldn’t get up due to her injuries and eventually died.
Chipps in April pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Trucking association offering online training
The South Dakota Trucking Association, which represents 416 trucking and trucking industry businesses, is offering remote online theory training.
The association connects potential drivers with area employers who can help them complete the behind-the-wheel portions and offer them a job.
Interested individuals should check the training website at SouthDakotaCDL.com.
Eagle Butte man sentenced for stealing vehicle
An Eagle Butte man will serve 18 months in federal prison for stealing a sports utility vehicle on Nov. 16 in Eagle Butte, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell.
Randall Bear Eagle, 38, pleaded guilty to larceny in May and was sentenced on Monday by Chief Judge Roberto Lange in U.S. District Court.
Bear Eagle stole a 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $17,000 from a driveway. Police found Bear Eagle and the vehicle 33 miles north of Eagle Butte.
South Dakota receives funding for cybersecurity
South Dakota is one of three states chosen for nearly $3 million to help new small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure.
Dakota State University received $999,933 to assist with the program.
Arkansas and Maryland also received grants.
Youth Project hosted summer Lakota Camp
The Cheyenne River Youth Project hosted its first Summer Lakota Camp in partnership with Generations Indigenous Ways from Aug. 3-6 near Green Grass.
It was the second installment in CRYP’s seasonal camp program on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
The program gives young people opportunities to strengthen the connections with their traditional culture and the natural environment.
Lakota youth learned about the Great Plains ecosystem, plant identification, traditional Lakota star knowledge, the principle of Mni Wiconi (Water is Life) and more. It also incorporated activities such as hiking, swimming and obstacle courses.
The project will schedule additional camps this fall and winter.
