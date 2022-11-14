Around the State

2022 river otter harvest limit met
The 2022 river otter season harvest limit of 20 was reached on Sunday and the season is now closed.
River otters captured in existing traps in the next 24 hours are legal catches. It is illegal to harvest river otters by hunting now that the harvest limit has been reached.
Furbearer license holders had until Monday to report any trapped river otters to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. After this time, any harvested river otter is considered an incidental take and will be surrendered to the state.
South Dakota’s river otter trapping season began at sunrise on Nov. 1. This trapping season was initiated in 2020.
Growing state’s largest industry
(AP) — Opponents of a ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls say the recent vote against blocking the facilities comes down to growing the state’s largest industry in its biggest city.
Agriculture producers across the state say it’s a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock.
And, it allows a Nebraska-based pork producer to continue with its plan to open a $500 million plant in northeastern Sioux Falls.
The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls has been fighting Wholestone’s plan since early this year, claiming that the plant would negatively affect the city’s water and air quality.
Logging unsustainable in Black Hills Forest
An independent panel review has concluded that harvest levels in the Black Hills National Forest are unsustainable and timber sales volume must be reduced.
The Forest Service’s Forest Inventory and Analysis Group publishes an annual “Forests of South Dakota,” which is dominated by Black Hills data. The latest report from 2020 shows mortality from natural causes and logging combined is almost 1.5 times the rate of growth.
This shows a trend that has continued every year since 2011. It also shows that the inventory of small trees is increasing and mature trees are declining in numbers.
State license plate reissue
Starting Jan. 1, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of vehicles and registration renewals.
The design was a coordinated effort led by Gov. Kristi Noem, the state Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division and the state Department of Tourism, and reflects a partnership in promoting South Dakota. License plates will continue to be made at Pheasantland Industries at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Individuals can renew their license plates 90 days before their expiration date, but only those who renew after Jan. 1 will receive the new license plate designs.
Renewal can be completed online through the MySDCars portal, at any DMV Now Kiosk, in person at the applicant’s county treasurer’s office, or by mail through the county.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.