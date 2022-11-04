Helen Hartmann of Sioux Falls on Oct. 26 received the Outstanding Individual with a Disability Award for her 30-plus years of working with individuals with vision loss.
Gov. Kristi Noem presented the award during a ceremony at the state Capitol for individuals with disabilities and their contributions to businesses.
Hartmann works with those who face challenging lifestyle changes due to vision loss. She has provided individual and group peer support in the southeastern part of the state since 1984.
Hartmann also founded the South Dakota Association of the Blind’s Gadgetry Program to help people with vision loss to achieve greater independence.
Couple’s RR collection joins museum display
The collection of railroad enthusiast, the late Daniel Green, will be featured during the South Dakota State Railroad Museum’s annual Trees and Trains holiday exhibit beginning around Thanksgiving and continuing in 2023.
Green and his wife, Linda, collected railroad and Black Hills memorabilia over the years. With Dan Green’s untimely death in July, his wife carried out his wishes to have their collection of historic railroad lanterns and other memorabilia placed at the museum in Hill City.
“Dan’s passion for railroading was infectious,” museum Curator Rick Mills said. “His knowledge of the railroads of the Northern Hills, as well as his stories of unique antiques and railroading, which he collected from around the state of South Dakota is impressive.”
SF man convicted for meth operation
A federal jury convicted a Sioux Falls man for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine distribution organization operating out of Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.
Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
This organization was responsible for receiving and distributing multiple pounds of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere, according to court records.
John Radermacher, 41, of Wisconsin was found guilty of obtaining multiple pounds of methamphetamine on multiple occasions and then returned to Wisconsin with that methamphetamine to further this drug conspiracy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.