Around the State

USDA awards grants to South Dakota
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has presented three grants totaling $12.7 million to support meat and poultry processing in South Dakota.
Recipients are GROW South Dakota, $8.13 million to assist 16 meat and/or poultry processors with an average loan of $500,000 per business; The Planning and Development District III, $2.38 million to establish a financial resource that builds the district’s lending capacity while focusing on economic challenges; and North Prairie Butchery, $2.2 million to build a beef and pork combination plant for their ranch near Faulkton.
The plant is expected to begin operating in early 2024.
DMV delaying title printing
Due to paper supply issues, the state Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division has stopped printing paper titles.
The paper is very unique as it has built-in security features to prevent fraud. The department anticipates being able to start printing paper titles mid-February.
Black Hawk man receives conviction
A federal jury in Rapid City convicted a Black Hawk man of attempting to entice a 12-year-old to have sex with him.
Stephen Fontenot Jr., 40, was arrested after an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Following multiple sexually explicit chats and text messages with an undercover agent posing as the girl, Fontenot made a plan to meet her for sex. He was instead met by police and arrested.
The jury found him guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and attempted receipt of child pornography.
He faces 15 years to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence
A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for killing another man on Christmas Eve in 2020.
A Pennington County jury convicted Elias Richard of second-degree murder in July following a four-day trial.
Richard met victim Vernall Marshall in Rapid City on the pretext of selling him drugs when a fight broke out. Richard shot Marshall twice with a handgun.
“Elias Richard will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole,” prosecutor Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen said. “He won’t have the chance to inflict any additional violence in our communities.”
Artwork sought for state buildings
South Dakota artists have until March 20 to submit purchase proposals for the Art for State Buildings Program.
The program adds the work of artists to the state’s permanent art collection for display in state government buildings with public access. Work purchased will be installed in public access areas of the Capitol and other state buildings in Pierre.
Proposals must be submitted to the South Dakota Arts Council through an online submission platform. South Dakota artists whose body of work has contributed to the state’s cultural heritage and development are encouraged to submit their work.
The request for proposal and instructions for using the online submission platform are posted at artscouncil.sd.gov/directories/artstatebldgs.aspx.
For assistance call 605-773-3301 or email sdac@state.sd.us.
Sioux Falls job fair on Nov. 17
The state Department of Labor and Regulation Sioux Falls Job Service will host its third Stroll Sioux Falls hiring event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at 811 E. 10th St.
Business partners include Daktronics, Volunteers of America, Dakota Performance, Carsforsale.com and Grand Prairie Foods.
The event is for job seekers to visit, apply and possibly get an interview with one or more businesses in one location. Individuals should bring a resume.
In 2023, this event will be hosted on the first and third Thursdays of every month and is available at no cost to businesses or job seekers. The next events will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 19 at Sioux Falls Job Service office.
Augustana presents Christmas Vespers
Augustana University School of Music will host its Christmas Vespers 2022 Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
The performance will include choirs, orchestra, band and jazz band.
The Dec. 3 performance can be watched on Augustana’s YouTube Channel.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augie.edu/vespers.
