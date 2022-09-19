Around the State

RC man sentenced for drug trafficking
A Rapid City man will serve six years in federal prison for helping to obtain and transport methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota and distributed in western South Dakota.
Mark Twogood, 57, pleaded guilty on May 18 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced on Aug. 19 by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier.
This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, which included the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota National Guard.
Remains of soldier identified as POW
U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, who was killed during the Korean Conflict, was accounted for on July 13.
In 1951, Little Bear was a member of A Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Feb. 13 after his unit was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces.
Little Bear was a prisoner of war in North Korea. Repatriated POW reports and information from Chinese and North Korean forces said he died in captivity on or about July 21, 1951.
In the fall of 1954, remains from Changsong, North Korea, were returned to United Nations Command, but could not be identified. The remains were buried Feb. 16, 1956, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In November 2019, Little Bear was exhumed for analysis. To identify his remains, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence.
Little Bear’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Little Bear will be buried Sept. 30 in McLaughlin, South Dakota.
Maguire Iron building new headquarters
A groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday for Maguire Iron's new headquarters. The Sioux Falls-based company builds and maintains water tanks and towers. The third-generation, family-owned business will relocate to 30 acres a new 170-acre industrial development.
The $30 million facility will include a 70,000-square-foot fabrication facility, 30,000-square-foot office building and a 15,000-square-foot maintenance shop.
Deadwood couple recognized
John and Sarah Enos of Deadwood are the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s South Dakota 2022 Angels in Adoption honorees.
In 2020, the Enos family fostered and adopted three children. Soon after beginning the adoption process, the family had two more children.
Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute selects individuals, families or organizations across the nation who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent homes.
