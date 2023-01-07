Around the State

DANR announces $103.5M in environmental funding
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural resources announced more than $103.5 million in funding was approved for drinking water, wastewater and solid waste projects statewide.
On Thursday, the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $103,476,200 in low-interest loads with $790,000 in principal forgiveness that DANR will administer. The board’s approval also included $72,000 in grants.
DANR reported that the $103.5 million came from its Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, and Solid Waste Management Program.
The funds will go toward projects in Belle Fourche, Brookings, Gayville, Sioux Falls, Sturgis and Vermillion. Tripp County Water Users District, Terry Trojan Water Project District and the Clay Rural Water System also received funding from the $103.5 million.
New health campus in Gregory opens
Avera Gregory Hospital is opening a new health campus on 12 acres of land east of Gregory on U.S. Highway 18.
This $39.4 million project integrates a 17-bed hospital, 30-bed long-term care center and Avera Medical Group clinic with 20 exam rooms and two procedure rooms to accommodate local providers and visiting outreach specialists. Long-term care will open on Jan. 5, with the hospital and clinic opening in phases over the coming weeks.
Hospital, clinic and long-term care services are moving to the new campus that is approximately one mile east of the existing campus on the west side of town.
With 88,000 square feet, the new building doubles the current space and accommodates the latest technology and evidence-based medical practices. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite is new to the Gregory hospital, with access to this diagnostic technology seven days per week instead of a once-weekly mobile service offered previously.
Other diagnostic technology includes ultrasound, mammography, digital X-ray and CT.
“Recruiting and retaining qualified physicians and medical staff is always challenging in a rural community. We believe this innovative rural health care campus will be a difference-maker in attracting professionals to our community,” Timanus said. “It demonstrates that Avera and our hospital leaders are invested in Gregory for the long-term.”
AG creates council on missing indigenous
(AP) — Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people.
The Rapid City Journal reported on Wednesday that a disproportionate percentage of missing people in South Dakota are indigenous. They make up only 9 percent of the state's population but 60 percent of people listed on the state's missing person's clearinghouse.
The council consists of advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement representatives for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, tribal and state agencies as well as state lawmakers.
The council will advise the attorney general's office on what protocols to create for the state's new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People office. The office currently employs one person, coordinator Allison Morrisette, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She started in the position at the end of November and is based in Rapid City.
The council is scheduled to meet for the first time on Feb. 14. On June 30, they'll deliver a list of goals and objectives for the MMIP coordinator and then meet at least annually after that to receive a report from the coordinator, according to a press release.
Most council members' names haven't been released. Vargo spokesman Stewart Huntington said Vargo wants to give the council time to reach a consensus on goals before announcing the full membership.
Minnehaha snow plow driver dies
(AP) — A Minnehaha County snow plow driver has died while clearing a road.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying the driver was helping a sheriff's deputy clear around about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the driver suffered a medical emergency.
The deputy tried to render aid, and the driver was taken to a local hospital but later died, according to the sheriff's office statement.
No other details have been released.
Noem names Joe Graves as education secretary
(AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday that she has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary.
Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a job as president of Lake Area Technical College.
Graves has been the superintendent in Mitchell since 2000 and served as a superintendent in several Iowa school districts from 1991 to 2000. He started his teaching career in 1986.
"Joe is a wonderful fit to lead our Department of Education and to help me achieve our goal of making South Dakota the leader for K-12 education in the nation," Noem said in a news release.
Graves has a master's degree in history from the University of South Dakota, several education administration degrees from Drake University; a teaching certificate from the University of Iowa, and a bachelor's degree in political science, psychology, and sociology from South Dakota State University.
He was awarded "Educational Advocate of the Year" by the School Administrators of South Dakota in 2018, and that year he was also named "Administrator of the Year" by the South Dakota Music Educators Association.
Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations
(AP) — Authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home following n animal neglect investigation.
The Rapid City Journal reported that the Pennington County Sheriff's Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning.
The animals were in a state of extreme neglect, the newspaper reported. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the property owner.
A neighbor said last week that she's been calling the sheriff's office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.
The South Dakota Animal Industry Board is also investigating.
