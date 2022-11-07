Around the State

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 for the opening of the new Black Hills Energy Liberty Center in Box Elder.
The 50,000-square-foot facility will include a fitness center for exercise classes, a full-size indoor track, basketball courts and free drop-in child watch.
Memberships will be managed through the YMCA of Rapid City bringing the Box Elder and Ellsworth Air Force Base communities together.
The new facility at 401 Main St. is a part of the larger Liberty Plaza off Liberty Boulevard.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls
Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner.
The ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched five white balls in the drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
The South Dakota winner was one of 16 tier-two prizes won throughout the nation as a result of Saturday’s drawing.
Revenue generated from the sale of Powerball goes to the state’s General Fund and Capitol Construction Fund.
Harvest festival feeds over 210 residents
The Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 10th annual Harvest Festival fed more than 210 residents.
The drive-thru homemade meal included traditional and locally grown foods, including produce, bison pot roast with veggies, eggplant parmesan, cabbage rolls, green beans, corn, squash, beans, stir fry, stuffing and biscuits. In addition, beef roasts were served on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
The event was made possible with support from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s Indian Child Welfare program, and Northwest Area, NoVo and Vadon foundations.
