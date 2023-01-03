Noem names new
social services leader
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state's next social services secretary.
Noem announced on Friday that she had picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.
Althoff has worked as the diocese's chancellor for the past 13 years. He helped develop the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, which helps homeless people in the Sioux Falls area.
Althoff told the Yankton Press & Dakotan in a 2017 interview that he also worked on a $16.2 million restoration project at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Sioux Falls.
He holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Notre Dame and a master's degree in education from the University of Portland. He ran cross country for Notre Dame and told the Press & Dakotan in the 2017 interview that he still ran every day at 4:45 a.m.
"I don't run anymore for distance," he said then. "I run for time with God."
He will begin his sting as social services secretary on Jan. 23.
Alfalfa sprout salmonella
outbreak recall expanded
(AP) — On Friday, a Nebraska company expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced on Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.
People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them.
Nebraska health officials said there had been 16 confirmed cases of people becoming ill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted 15 confirmed cases of people getting sick, including two who were hospitalized. The CDC said eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma. The differing number of cases provided by the two agencies could not immediately be reconciled
The CDC said there likely are many more cases among people who didn't seek medical care.
SunSprouts is based in Fremont, Nebraska.
Salmonella bacteria causes sometimes bloody diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. People with weakened immune systems, young children and older adults are especially susceptible to developing severe illnesses.
Venhuizen leaving
Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that Sioux Falls resident Tony Venhuizen resigned from his board position.
Gov. Kristi Noem will name a replacement to finish Venhuizen’s term, ending in 2027.
Former Gov. Mike Rounds appointed Venhuizen as the Board of Regents’ student member three times, covering 2003-08. Noem appointed Venhuizen to the board in 2021.
Venhuizen’s resignation comes after being elected to the state House of Representatives for District 14.
