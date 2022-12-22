Around the State

The South Dakota Board of Regents voted on Wednesday to come up with a policy prohibiting minors on campuses in response to complaints about a drag show.
The regents, which oversee the six public universities, plans to review the policy during its March 29-30 meeting in Aberdeen.
The new policy will outline the protocols for events on campuses involving minors.
The Nov. 16 drag show at South Dakota State University in Brookings resulted in criticism on social media for advertising what was described as a “kid friendly” show. The student-run Gender & Sexualities Alliance hosted the drag show.
Wiik gets GOP endorsement
U.S. Sen. John Thune has endorsed state Sen. John Wiik of Big Stone City for the next chairman for the South Dakota Republican Party.
“John Wiik is the right man for the job and a strong voice for conservative values and common sense leadership,” Thune said in a Wednesday news release. “John will be an experienced and committed executive for the state party and I fully endorse and support him as our next GOP chairman.”
Wiik is unopposed for the Jan. 14 contest. He also has support from the outgoing GOP Chairman Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes and endorsements from South Dakota’s Republican National Committeeman Ried Holien of Watertown, and GOP Vice Chairwoman Linda Rausch of Meade County, Secretary Marilyn Oakes of Keystone and Treasurer Justin Bell of Pierre.
